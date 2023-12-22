Hilary Duff’s Kids: Meet Her Three Children Amid Her Recent Pregnancy Announcement

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Hilary Duff, 36, is a household name for Disney lovers! The former child actress starred in Lizzie McGuire from 2001 through 2004 and later starred in the cult classic, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, in 2003. Most recently, the blonde beauty had some success with the sitcom, How I Met Your Father, which ran for two seasons on Hulu. These days, however, Hilary is busy with her family of three children, including one on the way!

She recently took to Instagram on December 12, 2023, to confirm that she is pregnant with her fourth child. “Surprise Surprise!” Hilary captioned her family’s holiday card, which featured her cradling her baby bump. On the back of the card, the proud momma noted that she is “adding one more” to her “crazy bunch.” Keep reading to learn all about the starlet’s three children, ahead of her fourth’s arrival!

Luca Cruz Comrie

Over a decade ago, Hilary became a first-time mom with the birth of her son, Luca Cruz Comrie, who was born on March 20, 2012. She welcomed her first child with her then-husband, Mike Comrie, who she was married to from 2010 until their 2016 divorce. Most recently, the mother-of-three celebrated her son’s birthday with a tribute post via Instagram in March 2023.

“Getting into double digits just happen….. how are we already at 11 – it’s only been a day but 11 looks good on you my boy,” Hilary captioned the carousel of photos of Luca. “I know you will kick this years butt! (Sorry for my day late … ☺️, you keep us all very busy) love you beyond how my brain and heart can compute.” Later, she also shared photos from their trip to Disneyland to honor his special day.

Banks Violet Bair

Later, in 2019, Hilary married her now-husband, Matthew Koma, and welcomed two children with him. Their eldest bundle of joy is their daughter, Banks Violet Bair, who was born on October 25, 2018. Banks was born before her parents tied the knot, however, they were married just two months after her first birthday.

Most recently, Hilary took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s fifth birthday with a loving tribute post in October 2023. “Banks- the sweet/spice/dancing butterfly of our family! 5 years of memories with you are burned on my heart and soul forever and begging for more! You are all the top ingredients!” the overjoyed mama penned in the caption.

“Whimsical, yet practical. Smart-clever-cautious, yet free! Thanks for being ours and for being weird and princessy [sic] all in one glorious package!!!” Hilary continued. “Gosh I love you so much! To the best big and little sister there ever was! Happy 5 my little cherry bomb ! I sure hope the next 5 go by a little slower, all the cuddles, tickles, Taylor Swift, brain teasers, treats and trampoline bounces 4life my queen.”

Mae James Bair

Just two years before announcing her recent pregnancy, Hilary welcomed her third child and second with Matthew. Her daughter, Mae James Bair, shares a March birthday with her big brother, as she was born on March 24, 2021. Of course, Hilary also celebrated her youngest’s birthday in 2023 with a carousel of photos shared via Instagram. “Happy 2 wild hearted Mae Mae – thanks for making us a too big family! You are bold, confident , funny and know exactly what you want! You are quick to pick up anything and a clever little one,” she gushed at the start of the caption.

“You smell like fresas and shake your booty through most of the day,” she went on to write. “Your circle of friends might be bigger than mine and in the last month you’ve turned into a real chatty Cathy doll We love you major little bit HBD to youuuuuuuuu [sic] ( you also made us sing HBD at least 32 times today).”