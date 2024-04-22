Pregnant Hilary Duff Politely Claps Back at Fans Who Keep Asking Her for the Due Date

Pregnancy is already a difficult journey, and Hilary Duff has been managing an extra task with it — fans’ questions. The 36-year-old How I Met Your Father alum penned a polite public note, responding to the apparent DMs she’s received from social media followers, asking Hilary when her fourth baby is coming.

“Hi friends — this is meant in the kindest tone (I promise),” Hilary began via a note she shared to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 22. “I am no longer responding to texts or dm’s about ‘when baby is coming.’ I know everyone is checking in with love and humor, however, trust me … nobody wants it more than me!!!!!”

The Disney Channel alum added, “Babies come when they are ready. I am trying my best to be patient! The days are long and uncomfortable. Promise I will let you know.”

Hilary is a mother of three to her daughters, Mae and Banks, with husband Matthew Koma and son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie. She and Matthew announced that they were expecting their third child — Hilary’s fourth altogether — in December 2023.

Earlier this month, the former Lizzie McGuire star admitted how having four children is “truly a wild choice” in an Instagram carousel, featuring Matthew holding Hilary as she showed off her growing baby bump.

“And while you rage the farmers market with the kids after 4 nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear mom mom mama mommy mooooom just know this only works because of you,” she captioned her post on April 7. “Also on a separate note…. Why can I sleep during the day this late in pregnancy and not at night?”

In March, the spouses celebrated their daughter Mae’s 3rd birthday with a princess-themed bash. Young guests at the party got to participate in face painting and arts and crafts, per pictures that Hilary shared to her Instagram Stories that month.

“Loving you — is some kind of WONDERFUL Mae Mae!!! Happy 3rd Birthday angel,” Hilary captioned an Instagram video, featuring some of Mae’s sweetest moments so far. “You love jumping in puddles, ‘pantry food,’ ‘leggins wiff a dress,’ ‘smoodies,’ made up stories at night, your sis and bro, unicorns, adventures, clean hands, dancing to karma, doing things all by yourself and being fair!! We love you love you love you and your beautiful giant pancake eyes!”