Hilary Duff Is Pregnant & Expecting Her 3rd Baby With Husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is pregnant with her fourth child — her third with husband Matthew Koma — the former How I Met Your Father star, 36, announced. Hilary confirmed the news by unveiling their family’s holiday card.

On December 12, the Disney Channel alum shared photos of her family’s Christmas card, captioning her post, “Surprise, surprise!” A photo in the card featured Hilary cradling her growing baby bump, and the other side of the card read, “Buckle up, buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!” The family of five were all wearing pajamas that captured their holiday spirit.

Matthew, 36, also shared the news via his own Instagram account by sharing one of the holiday card pictures with the caption, “Baby #4 is loading.”

Hilary and Matthew share their daughters, Mae and Banks, while she shares son Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. The spouses fell in love in 2017 and got married two years later. The couple will be celebrating four years of marriage this month.

Fans have adored Matthew and Hilary’s online banter over the years, as the “So Yesterday” artist and the Eve 6 band member occasionally tease one another on social media. They also make sure to give fans glimpses into their family life with their children.

Last year, Matthew wished his wife a “happy anniversary” in the funniest way. While including snapshots from their wedding ceremony, the singer-songwriter reflected on how marriage isn’t “easy,” but “the work is the best part.”

“The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater,” he wrote in his Instagram post in December 2022. “Thank you, ba, for loving me. I know that isn’t always easy. Thank you for listening to every version of [Bruce] Springsteen doing “Santa Clause Is Coming To Town” this time of year and pretending you know what I mean when I scream ‘Clarance.’ Thank you for letting me keep six beverages on my nightstand. Thank you for traveling to see Dawes with me in foreign countries. Thank you for raising our very cute and very unstable three kids. Thank you for being so hot and letting me do things to the body. It’s so sick.”

Matthew concluded the post by joking, “When you leave me for Harry [Styles], I’ll totally understand, and I hope our kids get his fashion sense and that he loves going to sleep at 6 p.m. as much as you. You’re not allowed to look at pictures of Matty Healy tho [sic].”