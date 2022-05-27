Paris Hilton Rocks Black & White Bikini At The Bahamas: Photos

Paris Hilton, 41, prepared for summer by taking to her Instagram on May 27 to show off some sweet pics of her chilling at the beach on a gorgeous, sunny day. In the photos taken at The Bahamas, she is seen in an adorable, high waisted black and white checkered swimsuit that has a glamorous vintage vibe.

In the first picture, she posed by tilting her head to the side while confidently holding up a small starfish near her face. Her hair is pulled back into a tight bun, while she sported chic ballet flats and classic black sunglasses. In the second snapshot, she elegantly stretched a black and white patterned kimono over her head. She let the fabric gently blow in the wind while she simultaneously secured a classy black sunhat on her head.

And finally, in the third photo, she sassily placed her hand behind her hip while she starred longingly into the distance. “#Sliving Summer is round the corner!” the caption read, followed by a fitting sunshine emoji.

Clearly a fan of high waisted bikinis and flats, she also posted more daring Instagram photos of herself by the beach to celebrate her birthday on February 17. Showing her wild side, she posed both on a private boat and in the sand while rocking a monarch butterfly wrap.

This isn’t the only time Paris has seemed to be enjoying herself this year, as the free spirited socialite was chased down by her bodyguard at Coachella this April. The the hilarious viral TikTok, she effortlessly skipped along in a flowing white gown while her disgruntled security guard followed after her.

At the same festival, the “Stars Are Blind” singer channeled her inner Barbara Eden by rocking a neon pink outfit with tassels galore. The getup was highly reminiscent of the main character Jeannie’s costume in the hit 1960s television show I Dream of Jeanie.

However, despite her vivacious endeavors, Paris has a traditional aspect to her life as well. On November 11, 2021, she married Carter Reum after two years of dating. As for “The Simple Life” star’s plans for the future, she has been open about wanting children someday with her new husband.