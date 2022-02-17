Paris Hilton Slays In A Leopard Print Bikini While Celebrating 41st Birthday With A Vacation

Paris Hilton celebrated turning 41 by letting out her wild side in a leopard print bikini and butterfly beach wrap on a tropical vacation.

41 is looking good on Paris Hilton as she celebrated her birthday on Thursday, February 17. The TV personality took her birthday festivities to the tropics as she showed off several pics of her soaking up the sun on a private boat and then she took it to the beach. Paris let out her wild side as she sported a leopard print bikini set and matching flats.

She also modeled a beautiful monarch butterfly-patterned beach wrap. She completed the look with a pair of triangular-shaped sunglasses and a jewel-studded headband. She had her hair up in a high ponytail and her long blonde locks flowed in the wind as she posed for her tropical photoshoot. Both by land and sea, Paris looked stunning as she celebrated her 41st birthday.

Paris has had plenty of milestones to celebrate recently. She tied the knot with Carter Reum in a ceremony on November 11, 2021, but the celebration lasted for three days. Not only did she have an over-the-top wedding reception where she wore four different wedding dresses but she also hosted a carnival day for all of her guests. Viewers got to watch her elaborate wedding play out on her special Paris in Love.

Fans are wondering when she and Carter are taking the next step in their relationship and plan on starting a family. “I can’t wait to have a family with him….it’s something that I’ve really been looking forward to,” she said ahead of her documentary This is Paris in a preview shortly after they got engaged. “It’s something we’ve talked about a lot ever since we’ve been together… First the wedding, then the babies.”

Now that the Simple Life star is married, is she ready to take the next step of starting a family like she had initially said? Her mom Kathy Hilton spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and she thinks that Paris is still on track to have babies very soon. “Probably within the next six months. I mean, as soon as it’s possible!” She told us.