Paris Hilton’s Husband Carter Reum Has A 9-Year-Old Love Child With Another Reality Star

Paris Hilton is a technically stepmom. Her husband Carter Reum has a 9-year-old daughter with another reality TV star.

Paris Hilton is a stepmother — kind of. Her husband Carter Reum has a 9-year-old daughter with another reality star: Laura Bellizzi. The venture capitalist, 40, does not have a relationship with his child, but continues to support her nonetheless, his spokesperson confirmed to Page Six on Nov. 15. HollywoodLife has reached out to Carter’s rep for comment.

“The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years,” his spokesperson said. “Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.” Her mother Laura starred in the short-lived VH1 reality series Secrets of Aspen, which aired in 2010.

Carter and Paris, also 40, wed on Nov. 11 after about two years of dating. The ceremony was held at the Bel Air estate of Paris’ late grandfather, Barron. The nuptials were a star-studded affair: Emma Roberts, Paula Abdul, Demi Lovato (who performed Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You”), Kim Kardashian, and Nicole Richie were among the guests.

A day after her big day, Paris reflected on her “dream wedding” in a blog post on her website. “I’ve lived a very unique life in the public eye over the last two decades and throughout the years, I was always searching for my partner,” she wrote. “Not only someone to share my dreams with but a man to build a future together. I was looking for my equal.”

She continued, “Someone who wasn’t fascinated with ‘Paris Hilton’ but instead, someone who saw the real me and loved me for me. Someone who is loving and kind. Someone to be a father to my future children. I’m so proud of my love story with Carter, and even more excited that it’s just beginning. My next chapter as a wife is going to be the best yet.”

Paris has been vocal about her excitement to have children. The media personality, who began her IVF journey earlier this year, said while on the Tamron Hall Show in August: “I can’t wait to have babies and start a family and just move on to the next phase of my life. Because I’m just so excited for that. I’m just happy I found the perfect partner to do that with.”