Paris Hilton Channels ‘I Dream Of Jeannie’ In A Neon Pink Outfit For Coachella

Paris Hilton is always rocking some sort of fabulous outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 41-year-old dressed up for Coachella when she rocked a neon pink outfit that channeled Barbara Eden’s character Jeannie, from the hit 1965 series, I Dream Of Jeannie.

Paris posted a slew of photos wearing the outfit with the caption, “Neon Raver Barbie Cowgirl ready to Sliv! #Coachella #Sliving.” Her outfit consisted of a plunging, short-sleeve crop top with a tiny bralette underneath. She styled the top with matching low-rise lace boy short underwear with a garter belt that crisscrossed around her waist, on top.

Paris’s garter belt was attached to pair of matching high-rise leg warmer that was decorated with layers of fringe and tassels. She accessorized with iridescent body armor that sat under her chest, went across her decolletage, and fastened into a choker around her neck.

View Related Gallery Stars Wearing Barbie Pink Outfits: Photos Of Hailey Baldwin & More All Dolled Up With Valentine's Day approaching, it's time to start considering your date night outfits for Feb. 14. One way to get a super flirty look is by going with sassy pink ensembles which could have been plucked straight from a Barbie doll's closet. From bubble gum to fuchsia, stars like Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, and more are packing the punch in sades of pink! These A-listers have proven the hue is not just for little girls, as they've rocked the bright, bold color to perfection on the red carpet, pavement, and beyond. Here, Kim rocks head to toe pink while out with her daughter while J-LO dressed like a true New Yorker in all black but then added a punch of pink with a bold jacket. All of these women and more have rocked the color to perfection. Want more celebrity-style inspiration? See more stars looking gorgeous in pink by scrolling through the gallery. Megan Fox iHeartRadio Music Awards, Winners Walk, Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 27 May 2021

A pair of neon pink square sunglasses, an orange headband, fingerless pink lace gloves, and pink stilettos completed her sexy festival look.

In the show I Dream of Jeannie, a genie escapes a bottle and is rescued by an astronaut. Throughout the show, Jeannie would wear a similar outfit to Paris’s, featuring a plunging pink crop top with a short sleeve pink top over it.

She wore matching low-rise bottoms that were tight around the waist but loose on the legs and of course, she wore a tiny genie hat that flowed into a headscarf.