Paris Hilton Channels ‘I Dream Of Jeannie’ In A Neon Pink Outfit For Coachella

Paris Hilton looked fabulous when she rocked a head-to-toe hot pink outfit that looked exactly like Jeannie from 'I Dream of Jeannie.'

April 26, 2022 4:19PM EDT
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Paris Hilton is always rocking some sort of fabulous outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 41-year-old dressed up for Coachella when she rocked a neon pink outfit that channeled Barbara Eden’s character Jeannie, from the hit 1965 series, I Dream Of Jeannie.

Paris posted a slew of photos wearing the outfit with the caption, “Neon Raver Barbie Cowgirl ready to Sliv! #Coachella #Sliving.” Her outfit consisted of a plunging, short-sleeve crop top with a tiny bralette underneath. She styled the top with matching low-rise lace boy short underwear with a garter belt that crisscrossed around her waist, on top.

Paris’s garter belt was attached to pair of matching high-rise leg warmer that was decorated with layers of fringe and tassels. She accessorized with iridescent body armor that sat under her chest, went across her decolletage, and fastened into a choker around her neck.

A pair of neon pink square sunglasses, an orange headband, fingerless pink lace gloves, and pink stilettos completed her sexy festival look.

barbara eden
Barbara Eden as Jeannie in ‘I Dream of Jeannie.’ (Sidney Sheldon Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock)

In the show I Dream of Jeannie, a genie escapes a bottle and is rescued by an astronaut. Throughout the show, Jeannie would wear a similar outfit to Paris’s, featuring a plunging pink crop top with a short sleeve pink top over it.

She wore matching low-rise bottoms that were tight around the waist but loose on the legs and of course, she wore a tiny genie hat that flowed into a headscarf.

