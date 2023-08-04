Jamie Foxx Returns To Instagram After Mystery Illness To Blast ‘Fake Friends’: See Post

Jamie Foxx appeared to slight someone in an Instagram Story, shared on Friday, August 4. After re-sharing a series of videos of him playing pickleball, the actor, 55, made a strange story of just text that appeared to call out some “fake friends.” While he didn’t specify who his Story was directed at, the post did come about four months after Jamie was hospitalized with a still unknown illness.

The Story was simply white text on a black background. He also shared the message on his main feed. “They killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you???!” he wrote, including the hashtags “fake friends” and “fake love.”

The post came about four months after it was revealed that Jason had been hospitalized with a mysterious “medical complication.” His family released a statement on April 12. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” they said on social media.

Jamie spent a considerable amount of time in the hospital, but his daughter Corinne revealed he’d been released from the hospital and was recovering in May. Since he was released, he underwent rehab and physical therapy for his condition. He released his first statement after the mysterious illness on Twitter on July 9. “Boat life,” he wrote. “Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed!”

While the Django Unchained star hasn’t disclosed what the issue was, he has made a few posts on social media, revealing that he’s doing well. He thanked fans for their support in a July video where he shared some more details about his hospitalization. “I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” he said. “I went to hell and back. My road to recovery also had some potholes, but I’m coming back and I’m able to work. I wanna thank the people that let me work and say I love everybody and I love all the love that I got.”