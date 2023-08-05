Jamie Foxx Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Post After Jennifer Aniston Spoke Out: ‘I’m Sorry’

Jamie Foxx made a post about 'fake friends' that including a message about 'they' who 'killed Jesus' -- which immediately sparked controversy.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 5, 2023 1:27PM EDT
jamie foxx
View gallery
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jamie Foxx attends post-Oscars bash in WeHo with his All-Star Weekend actress Jessica SzohrPictured: Jamie Foxx BACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jamie Foxx grabs dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 31 Jul 2020 Pictured: Jamie Foxx. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA691899_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jamie Foxx and his ex Kristin Grannis grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 24 Jul 2020 Pictured: Jamie Foxx and Kristin Grannis. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA690536_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx is apologizing after a post about “fake friends” appeared to be anti-semitic. “I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post,” the 55-year-old penned via Instagram on Saturday, August 5. “I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more,” he clarified.

“I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended,” the Oscar winner signed off the post, which followed his original, controversial one on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 4.

In the original post, Jamie wrote via his Instagram feed, “They killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you???!” along with the hashtags “fake friends” and “fake love.” It’s unclear who the message was directed at, but he was clearly unhappy with the individual.

Jamie apologized for his anti-semitic post on Instagram. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

The message has since been deleted, but Jennifer Aniston also found herself caught up in the controversy after a screenshot was shared that appeared to show that her Instagram account “liked” the post. The Friends star quickly reacted with a post of her own, denying she had liked the post by accident or on purpose, indicating the screenshot was likely doctored.

“This really makes me sick,” Jennifer began. “I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support any form of anti-semitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period,” she said including a screenshot of the post showing her alleged like.

Jamie has recently resurfaced on social media following an April hospitalization for a medical condition that remains a mystery. He broke his silence in a video posted on July 22, revealing he went to “hell and back” and was lucky to be alive. “I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Jamie confessed in the clip. “I know a lot of people were waiting and wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me, trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

More From Our Partners

ad