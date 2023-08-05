Jamie Foxx Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Post After Jennifer Aniston Spoke Out: ‘I’m Sorry’

Jamie Foxx is apologizing after a post about “fake friends” appeared to be anti-semitic. “I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post,” the 55-year-old penned via Instagram on Saturday, August 5. “I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more,” he clarified.

“I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended,” the Oscar winner signed off the post, which followed his original, controversial one on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 4.

View Related Gallery Jamie Foxx's Family: See Photos Of The Oscar Winner With His Daughters Corinne Foxx, Annalise Bishop and Jamie Foxx arrive for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 January 2020. Arrivals - 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020 American actress Corinne Foxx and father/American actor Jamie Foxx arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of 'Below The Belt' held at the Directors Guild of America Theater Complex in Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of 'Below The Belt', Directors Guild of America Theater Complex, Los Angeles, California, United States - 02 Oct 2022

In the original post, Jamie wrote via his Instagram feed, “They killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you???!” along with the hashtags “fake friends” and “fake love.” It’s unclear who the message was directed at, but he was clearly unhappy with the individual.

The message has since been deleted, but Jennifer Aniston also found herself caught up in the controversy after a screenshot was shared that appeared to show that her Instagram account “liked” the post. The Friends star quickly reacted with a post of her own, denying she had liked the post by accident or on purpose, indicating the screenshot was likely doctored.

“This really makes me sick,” Jennifer began. “I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support any form of anti-semitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period,” she said including a screenshot of the post showing her alleged like.

Jennifer Aniston on her account “liking” Jamie Foxx’s Instagram post. “I did not like this post on purpose or by accident.” pic.twitter.com/fbKqBtHBte — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 5, 2023

Jamie has recently resurfaced on social media following an April hospitalization for a medical condition that remains a mystery. He broke his silence in a video posted on July 22, revealing he went to “hell and back” and was lucky to be alive. “I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Jamie confessed in the clip. “I know a lot of people were waiting and wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me, trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”