Cindy Crawford Relaxes Topless In Hot Tub By The Lake On Summer Vacation: Photos

Cindy Crawford is living her best life on vacation! The model, 57, gave fans a few looks at her getaway in a set of photos on Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 10. In the first photo, she looked out at the lake, as she sat topless in her jacuzzi with her hair in a ballerina bun. She had a beautiful view of the water with tons of trees around her outdoor hot tub, and she showed that “lake life” really is the best.

Besides the photo of her in the hot tub, she also posted a selfie, where she rocked an open, striped button-down with a beaded necklace and some shades. In another shot, she showed the lake with the sun reflecting off of it, with the dock and some boats seen in the trees. The last photo showed her hand with some freshly-picked blackberries that looked absolutely delicious! She also shared two of the shots on her Instagram Story. Tons of fans left sweet comments, telling Cindy how fabulous she looks in her new vacation photos.

Cindy has certainly been busy and a vacation must be very nice. She re-created her classic 1992 Pepsi Commercial for a new ad campaign for Casamigos tequila (set to the tune of “One Margarita”) at the end of July. Back in June, she ventured out to the desert for a photoshoot with famed photographer David Yarrow.

Despite the busy schedule, the supermodel has also found time to bond with her loved ones. She and her husband Rande Gerber, 61, were seen having a dinner date at Culver City’s Roberta’s pizza restaurant with their daughter Kaia, 21, and her boyfriend, Elvis star Austin Butler, 31, back in May.

Like her mom, Kaia is also a model. Cindy has shown much support for her daughter following in her footsteps since she began her career in the industry. The mother-daughter duo have even gotten to walk the runway together during Paris Fashion Week in 2022.