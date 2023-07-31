Cindy Crawford, 57, Recreates Iconic 1992 Pepsi Ad For New Video Featuring Casamigos

Who needs soda when you have tequila, good music, and Cindy Crawford? The 57-year-old model gave ’90s Kids a dose of nostalgia in the first look at the video for “One Margarita,” the viral song from actress, comedian, podcaster, and now rapper Angel Laketa Moore, aka That Chick Angel. In the teaser, Cindy arrives in the same white tank top, blue jeans, and free-flowing hair she wore when she got a Pepsi in that now-famous Super Bowl ad in 1992. However, thirty years later, she’s switched from soft drinks to a margarita featuring her husband’s Casamigos.

The famed tequila brand – co-founded by Cindy’s husband, Rande Gerber, Mike Meldman, and George Clooney – is all over the teaser as two hunky barkeeps prep their work over Casamigos bar mats. They serve up a margarita from Casamigos Reposado, and Cindy enjoys every drop. But, before she could order a second one, in slides Angel, and the track kicks off. The “One Margarita (Saucy Remix)” music video drop “tomorrow,” according to Cindy, so fans better tune in on Aug. 1 to see what else goes down.

“[Cindy is] THE BEST TO EVA DO IT!!! Thank you for coming to play with me!!!” wrote Angel in the comments section.

The song that has taken over TikTok and such originated when Angel began a freestyle with her friend/cohost Kevin Fredericks on her podcast, Here’s the thing. ” Our podcast is a pop culture podcast, and at the time, Sister Cindy’s clip of her preaching or doing her free speech outside of LSU about abstinence was going viral,” Angel told Know Your Meme. “I know what her mission is, and I understand what her mission is; however, what she was saying, I don’t think was resonating the way she thought. The way it resonated with me was it inspired me. I was like, ‘Ooh, this sounds like an old gutta trap song about like, ‘I’mma bust it open for you if I start drinking,’ and when I freestyled it, I was kind of channeling like, a juvenile, more of a down south New Orleans type of bounce.”

“The song was taken to a whole ‘nother level when it was remixed by producers, as well as listed artists on the song, Carl Dixon, known as CasaDiMusic, and Steve Terrell, known online as Official Steve Terrell,” she adds.

Angel said she was most surprised when Lizzo made a video to the song. “She also crowned it the song of the summer, the first time she used it, that is what she called it,” said Angel. “I’m like, ‘No, Lizzo knows how to make a hit. One thing Lizzo knows to do, she knows how to play that doggone flute.’ She makes some great underwear garments. So if she says it’s the song of the summer, then it’s the song of the summer.”