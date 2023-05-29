Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Go On Double Date With Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber: Photos

Image Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Model Kaia Gerber, 21, and Elvis star Austin Butler, 31, were spotted on a double date with Kaia’s parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The adorable young couple, who are rumored to be engaged, enjoyed a family outing at famed pizza joint Roberta’s in Culver City, CA, as seen in photos here via People. Kaia and Austin led the way during the outing, as the model’s supermodel parents followed closely behind.

Kaia looked every inch the fashionista in her white crop top and black suit as Austin cut a cool figure in a bomber jacket and baseball cap. Ever the gorgeous goddess, Cindy rocked a black leather jacket and slick denim as the Casamigos founder looked debonair in his navy jacket and matching pants.

The American Horror Story actress and her Oscar-nominated beau have been going from strength to strength ever since they sparked romance rumors in Dec. 2021. after they were spotted attending a yoga class together, per Page Six. After making an incredible red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala, the couple now have engagement rumors swirling online.

Meanwhile, the gorgeous mother/daughter team are easy to spot with their natural good looks and statuesque presence. The notion was recently proven when they posed together with Reese Witherspoon at the InStyle Awards. Cindy and Kaia towered over the petite The Morning Show actress as they enjoyed a night out at The Getty Center in Los Angeles. With the pair both standing at 5′ 9″ and Reese measuring 5′ 1″, the height difference was decidedly noticeable — which made it all the more fun for a fabulous photo op!

And although Kaia has carved her own way into the fashion and modeling world, landing covers and contracts galore, she understands the constant comparison to Cindy. “From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom,” she told Vogue in 2019. “As I get older, it happens even more, and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices…It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is.”