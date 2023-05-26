Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber’s Relationship Timeline: From Puppy Love To Red Carpet Debut & Beyond

Austin Butler is an Oscar-nominated actor known for his role in Elvis, whereas, Kaia Gerber is a model known for being the daughter of the famous model, Cindy Crawford.

Austin and Kaia have been romantically linked since late 2021.

The Elvis star previously dated Vanessa Hudgens for nearly a decade, until their 2020 split.

Engagement rumors for Austin and Kaia began to swirl in May 2023.

Model Kaia Gerber, 21, and Elvis star Austin Butler, 31, are the internet’s hottest “it couple” these days. Not only did they make a stunning red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala, but they’ve also been spotted all around Los Angeles hitting up yoga classes and more together. More so, in May 2023, engagement rumors began to swirl online, however, the two have not confirmed if this is true. Amid Kaia and Austin’s passionate romance, here is a closer looker at their love story in chronological order!

Romance Rumors Commence

The 21-year-old and her Hollywood heartthrob first sparked romance rumors in Dec. 2021. after they were spotted attending a yoga class together, per Page Six. Austin and Kaia did not put on any display of PDAs, however, they did carpool to the class together in the model’s car. Later, the lovebirds fueled romance rumors when they were spotted jetting off together at the airport on Dec. 22, 2021, per E! News. For her airport look, Kaia rocked a leather jacket, denim trousers, and black leather boots. Austin looked dapper in light-blue jeans, a green bomber jacket, and black boots.

Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber Are Official

Just a few short weeks after they were spotted taking a romantic holiday, a source close to the pair confirmed their romance to Page Six, on Jan. 10, 2022. After Kaia’s split from Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi in Nov. 2021, she had officially moved on. “They’re newly dating,” the insider told the outlet of her and the 31-year-old. “Kaia thinks Austin is a sweetheart. They’re having a lot of fun getting to know each other.” More so, the source claimed that Kaia’s parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, are “supportive of the relationship and only want to see Kaia happy.”

By Feb. 2022, Kaia and Austin were fully in love and spent their first Valentine’s Day as a couple in Paris, per Page Six. In Mar. 2022, they were also seen leaving the W Magazine pre-Oscar party together, in photos obtained by E! News. There, Kaia and Austin were photographed holding hands leaving the star-studded venue. He rocked a black suit, while she opted for a glittering gold gown.

Their Red Carpet Debut

The cover model and Austin officially made their stunning red carpet debut while attending the Met Gala in May 2022. Although Austin walked the main red carpet with Priscilla Presley, he and his girlfriend posed together at the top of the Met Gala steps shortly after. At the lavish event, The Carrie Diaries alum rocked a monochromatic look with a black dress shirt and trousers, while Kaia was heavenly in a gold lace gown.



Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber Get Serious

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler at the Beverly Hills Hotel after the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/qW4LwYjBai — Austin Butler News (@AButlerNews) January 11, 2023

By the end of 2022, Austin proved to be a loyal and supportive partner, as he attended Kaia’s “Celine at The Wiltern” Fall Winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles on Dec. 8. The event was a family one too, as her mom, dad, and brother, Presley Walker Gerber, were all in attendance. Later that month, Kaia and Austin took their romance international and took a family vacation to Los Cabos, Mexico, to ring in the New Year. While on their holiday, Kaia rocked a chic green bikini, while Austin sizzled in black swim trunks.

Amid their New Year tropical vacation, a source close to the pair EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Jan. 5, 2023, that she was completely smitten with Austin. “Kaia was so excited to ring in the new year with Austin. She loves spending time with him and definitely sees long-term potential with him,” the insider said at the time. “Part of that reason is because Austin is so respectful, he’s hilarious and makes her crack up constantly, and he treats her amazingly.”

Throughout the early months of 2023, Austin and his leading lady were continuously spotted out running errands together, attending awards shows, and packing on the PDA. On Jan. 11, 2023, after Austin won a Golden Globe for his work on Elvis, the two were spotted passionately making out (watch video here). And on Apr. 26, 2023, they wowed on the Time 100 Gala red carpet together.

Engagement Rumors

After an anonymous source told gossip blog, Deuxmoi, that Austin had officially popped the question to Kaia, fans went into a frenzy online. “news about your favorite elvis,” the text screen shot read. “can confirm he’s engaged to with the model… he proposed back in april but they want to keep it low key.” Despite the online rumor, a Kaia-Austin insider told TMZ on May 25, 2023, that were “NOT engaged.”