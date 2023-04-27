Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Look So In Love In Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together At TIME 100

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler looked amazing as they walked the red carpet for the Time 100 gala on Wednesday, April 26. The model, 21, and actor, 31, made a rare red carpet appearance as Austin was honored as one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People.” The couple were both dressed to the nines as they posed for photos at the annual event.

Austin rocked a classic black suit for the outing. He wrapped his arm around Kaia, as the pair walked the red carpet. Kaia was absolutely stunning in a long, gray, shoulder-less dress with an open back and turtleneck. She also accessorized with a bracelet on her wrist.

The Elvis actor was named one of the “Most Influential People” of 2023 for Time, and he received a touching tribute, penned by Angela Bassett, reflecting on his portrayal of Elvis Presley and his Oscar nomination for the role. “Austin accomplished this with a brilliantly nuanced performance,” she wrote. “The time had come for Austin to say goodbye to Elvis as he began to embrace an infinite universe of possibilities as an actor. I can’t wait to see what he brings us next.”

Austin and Kaia, who is supermodel Cindy Crawford’s daughter, have been romantically linked since December 2021. The model has been by his side through an incredibly eventful year, as Austin has received much critical acclaim for his portrayal of Elvis in the biopic. After he won the Golden Globe for his performance, he was seen smooching with Kaia in January.

Ahead of the SAG Awards, Kaia was Austin’s date for the W Magazine “Annual Best Performance Party” in February. While the model didn’t attend the Academy Awards, she did join Austin at the Vanity Fair party after the ceremony, where she looked gorgeous in a sparkling silver dress with a leg slit. The pair were spotted smiling at one another as they walked the red carpet.