Kaia Gerber Sparkles In Silver Gown With Thigh-High Slit As She Joins Austin Butler At VF Party

Kaia Gerber, 21, was not with Austin Butler, 31, at the 95th Academy Awards, but she did join him to celebrate the night at the Vanity Fair party afterwards! The couple arrived on the red carpet together, with Kaia looking absolutely incredible in a sparkling silver dress. Her gown featured a leg slit and haler neckline, which she showed off by cozying up to Austin on the red carpet.

Earlier in the night, Austin attended the Oscars without Kaia, as he brought his best friend and manager as his plus one. Austin was nominated for Best Actor at the show, although, he lost the award to Brendan Fraser, who won for The Whale. Still, it’s been an incredible awards season for Austin, who has been recognized for his work as Elvis Presley in the movie Elvis.

Kaia has been by Austin’s side throughout most of this award season. In February, the couple attended ‘W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party, two nights before the SAG Awards. Kaia wore a black dress with a slit at the bottom to the star-studded party, while Austin matched his girlfriend in a black suit. He unbuttoned the top of his shirt to show some skin.

Austin ended up going to the SAGs alone, just like he did for the Golden Globe Awards in January. But for the latter event, Kaia did end up meeting up with Austin after the ceremony and kissed him to congratulate him on winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. Cindy Crawford‘s daughter also joined Austin for a Golden Globes after-party, where she wore a sheer black dress.

Austin and Kaia started dating at the end of 2021, following her split from Jacob Elordi. Austin was previously in a relationship with Vanessa Hudgens for eight years before their split in 2020, which happened while he was filming Elvis in Australia. Kaia and Austin made their red carpet debut at the 2022 ‘W Magazine‘s Annual Best Performances Party.