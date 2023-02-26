SAG Awards Winners 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis, Jessica Chastain & More

The SAG Awards are one of the most beloved awards shows of the year. The ceremony is always a fun night to honor Hollywood’s most talented. The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
The SAG Awards are the last major awards show before the Oscars. The most outstanding performances in television and film will be rewarded during the star-studded ceremony. The winners will be in bold.
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In A Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In A Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano, The Fablemans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fablemans
Women Talking