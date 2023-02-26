Jessica Chastain Slays In Bright Pink Ballgown At 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Jessica Chastain is always a highlight of the red carpet, and she outdid even her own amazing looks with her fashion ensemble for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 26. The Zero Dark Thirty star, 45, arrived for the ceremony looking stunning in a sweeping pink off the shoulder ballgown, complete with a side wrap bodice and sweetheart neckline. The fabric fell around her in gorgeous folds as she stepped onto the red carpet. She brought the old Hollywood glamour once again with a classic long, straight hairstyle, pink lipstick, and dramatic eye makeup. Jessica finished off the luxurious look with chandelier earrings and a huge, bejeweled ring.

The luminous actress and previous Oscar winner was honored with a nomination for her total transformation into Tammy Wynette for George & Tammy. Those who have seen the series know how remarkable her performance was. On the red carpet, she’s equally impressive, known for being elegant, graceful, and always gorgeous.

She admits she loves fashion but hates how people criticize women for having too many shoes. And she says that she considers it to be a part of her “self expression. “I do have an issue with people blaming women for having a ton of shoes, or too many clothes — come on,” she told L’Officiel for a 2021 interview. “If someone wants to look fabulous, let them look fabulous. Let them express themselves in whatever way they want to. If they want to wear a pound of makeup, let them do it. If they want to wear wigs, let them do it. I love fashion and glam as a form of self-expression.”

Beyond that, Jessica added that fashion can allow her to transform herself and almost become someone else. “I love fashion because—and this is a strange thing to say—I’m very sensitive, and I can get overstimulated,” she told the outlet. “I don’t know how to describe it, but each outfit that I have the opportunity to wear makes me feel like a different kind of woman.”

In another interview, she revealed how she chooses what to wear for any given red-carpet event. “Firstly, I like to wear clothes that celebrate my body and make me feel like I can move, nothing that feels like it’s tying me down,” she told ELLE during an October 2018 interview.

But the Molly’s Game actress also has views on the extremes of airbrushing and other tactics to perfect images. She believes natural beauty should prevail. “I think it’s really important to realize that when we put forward the message that only youth and airbrushing is important, then that’s where young girls feel that their value lies,” she told the magazine. “There’s all this weird face painting and everyone trying to look a certain way, and it’s eliminating what truly is beautiful about being human. I love scars and freckles and wrinkles and faces that move and age!”