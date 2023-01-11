SAG Awards Nominations 2023: Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler & More Nominees

The incredible last year of TV and film will be honored during the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The annual awards show will take place on February 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The 29th annual SAG Awards will be streamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel as part of a new deal with Netflix. The 2023 nominees were unveiled on January 10 by Emily In Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus breakout Haley Lu Richardson.

Movies like Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and The Fablemans captivated audiences on the big screen. The White Lotus, The Crown, Abbott Elementary, and more shows took TV by storm last year. Now the best of TV and film is being recognized by the Screen Actors Guild. See the full list of nominees below:

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In A Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In A Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Blackbird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, The Fablemans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fablemans

Women Talking