Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch

Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler at the Beverly Hills Hotel after the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/qW4LwYjBai — Austin Butler News (@AButlerNews) January 11, 2023

Kaia also joined Austin to celebrate at a Golden Globes after-party. The two were photographed heading to the event, with Kaia rocking a sheer black dress. Austin led her through a crowd of excited people, holding tight to one hand. Austin and Kaia’s big night out comes following a holiday vacation with her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, in Mexico. Austin joined the famous family for their annual trip, and he and Kaia were seen soaking up the sun in their swimsuits in paparazzi photo from the getaway.

Austin and Kaia have been together for more than a year now. They started dating at the end of 2021, following her split from Jacob Elordi. Austin was previously in a relationship with Vanessa Hudgens for eight years before their split in 2020, which happened while he was filming Elvis in Australia.

While Austin and Kaia were extremely low-key about their relationship at first, they’ve recently been more public with their love. At the end of March 2022, they attended their first official event together as a couple. Now, things are definitely getting serious between them.

“Kaia definitely sees long-term potential with Austin,” a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Austin is so respectful, he’s hilarious and makes her crack up constantly and treats her amazingly.” On top of that, Austin has gotten the seal of approval from Kaia’s parents, according to our source. “The fact that her family approves of her relationship with Austin and they adore him as much as she does means the world to her,” our insider dished.