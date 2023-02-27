Kaia Gerber Supports Austin Butler At SAG Awards Pre-Party Ahead Of His Big Night At The Show: Photos

Kaia Gerber, 21, was by her boyfriend Austin Butler‘s side at ‘W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party on February 24, two nights before the Elvis star attended the SAG Awards by himself. The couple matched in black outfits as they posed for photos at the event, which took place at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, and celebrated stars who are having a major moment in Hollywood right now, including Austin, 31. Kaia has been supporting Austin throughout the ongoing award season, and they always look so gorgeous together when they step out for events.

For the party, Kaia wore a black dress with a slit at the bottom that highlighted her skinny body. She accessorized her look with a pair of silver earrings as she let her brunette hair down for the night out. Austin matched his gorgeous girlfriend in a black suit. He unbuttoned the top of his shirt to show off some skin.

Austin sweetly wrapped his arm around Kaia’s waist as they posed together at the event. In the photo below, Kaia placed her hand on Austin’s chest. They both looked extremely serious as they stared at the camera. The couple partied with huge stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Cara Delevingne, and Sheryl Lee Ralph at the event. Kaia took a picture with Kaitlyn Dever, who looked gorgeous in a a satin black button down and gold sequined-covered belted wrap skirt.

Two nights after the W Magazine party, Austin attended the SAG Awards without his model girlfriend. The actor was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Elvis Presley. However, he lost to Brendan Fraser in the category. Austin looked handsome at the event in a maroon suit. He was such a gentleman when he escorted both Sally Field and Jennifer Coolidge to the stage when they each won awards.

It’s unclear why Kaia wasn’t at the SAGs with Austin. The model didn’t attend last month’s Golden Globe Awards either, though she did meet up with Austin after the ceremony and kissed him after he won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. Kaia also joined Austin for a Golden Globes after-party, where Kaia wore a sheer black dress.

Austin and Kaia started dating at the end of 2021, following her split from Jacob Elordi. Austin was previously in a relationship with Vanessa Hudgens for eight years before their split in 2020, which happened while he was filming Elvis in Australia. Kaia and Austin didn’t make their red carpet debut as a couple until last year’s ‘W Magazine‘s Annual Best Performances Party, which was held on March 24, 2022.