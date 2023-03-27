Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber Seen After Enjoying Couples Yoga Class Together: Photos

Austin Butler and his model girlfriend were seen being affectionate as they left a couples yoga class in Los Angeles!

March 27, 2023 6:24PM EDT
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - March 26, 2023 Elvis star Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber are pictured exiting a yoga studio together after a Sunday afternoon workout.
Image Credit: Terma,SL / BACKGRID

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are shaking off Austin’s Oscars loss with some relaxing yoga! The Elvis star, 31, and his gorgeous 21-year-old girlfriend were seen leaving a yoga studio in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 26 — with Austin affectionately placing his arm on Kaia’s shoulder at one point. In photos, the supermodel rocked an oversized collegiate style jacket in denim and paired the look with short shorts and brown Ugg boots. She wore her hair in a simple ponytail and added a pair of stylish shades. Austin wore a light blue hoodie with black Adidas joggers. He also wore a pair of sunglasses and a pair of green sneakers.

The duo was reportedly seen stretching out during a yoga class, and were clearly enjoying one another’s company as they left the afternoon workout session. Austin has clearly earned some downtime — he’s had a big year after playing rock legend Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann‘s epic biopic. After winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, he was also nominated for an Academy Award. The latter ultimately went to Brendan Fraser for The Whale. 

Still, they made a fully glamorous appearance together at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 12, and managed to sneak away for a luxurious, swimsuit-clad vacation to Cabo San Lucas shortly thereafter. In a red-carpet interview with Ashley Graham, he explained why the stunning model was not his date to the actual show. “I’ve got my best friend here with me, who is also my agent,” he said of longtime friend James Farrell, who accompanied him to the event. “And I owe my career to him, so as a thank you, I wanted him to be by my side tonight.”

But on the topic of his romance, which is still fairly new, he’s remained mostly tight-lipped. “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that,” he told GQ Hype in May of 2022. “But thank you for providing the space.”

