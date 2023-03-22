Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Soak Up The Sun In Swimsuits While Poolside In Cabo San Lucas

Austin Butler escaped to Mexico with girlfriend Kaia Gerber after he missed out on winning an Oscar at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 22, 2023 3:52PM EDT
View gallery
Austin Butler, left, and Kaia Gerber pose for photographers after departing the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France 2022 Elvis Departures, Cannes, France - 25 May 2022
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Los Angeles, CA - Couple Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber leave the Golden Globes after party after he won best actor for 'Elvis' earlier that night. Pictured: Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Just days after the 2023 Oscars left Austin Butler without an Academy Award win, he and Kaia Gerber were pictured soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas. In photos obtained by TMZ, the 31-year-old actor can be seen half naked in swim trunks while poolside with his 21-year-old model girlfriend, who wore a tiny green bikini on their Mexico getaway at an undisclosed hotel.

Kaia Gerber, left, and Austin Butler arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Austin and Kaia kept their hangout pretty casual, as they took a dip in the pool, read some books and worked on their tans, but later, when they hopped on a golf cart and took a drive to another part of the resort, they engaged a little PDA. Paparazzi caught Kaia leaning her head on Austin’s shoulder as he handled steering the wheel. Then, they grabbed a bite to eat and held hands under the table.

Austin and Kaia appeared to be enjoying their time in Mexico, but we have to imagine the actor must’ve been at least a little upset that he got iced out at the Oscars. Elvis, which was nominated for eight awards at the 95th annual Academy Awards, didn’t win a single trophy despite the fact that Austin had a lot of buzz and momentum behind him going into the show. Austin had previously won a BAFTA and Golden Globe for playing Elvis Presley in the 2022 film, but Brendan Fraser ended up taking home the Oscar for his heartbreaking role in The Whale.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler kiss at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 25, 2022. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Austin and Kaia were first linked in December of 2021, following her split from Euphoria hunk Jacob Elordi. The gorgeous couple made their red carpet debut at W Magazine‘s annual Best Performances party in March 2022 and have since been seen looking super cute and cozy together. He previously dated Vanessa Hudgens for nearly a decade, from 2011-2020. And after her, he was linked to his Elvis co-star, Olivia DeJonge, and Lily-Rose Depp. 

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad