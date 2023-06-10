Cindy Crawford, 57, Rocks Tiny Daisy Dukes For A Photo Shoot in The Desert: See Pic

Cindy Crawford slayed in a pair of daisy dukes. The iconic super model, 57, sported the denim cut offs with a camel colored cowboy boots, a cowboy hat and an oversized yellow t-shirt as she went for a walk in the Las Vegas desert for a photo shoot with none other than David Yarrow. The dust from the ground kicked up into the sky as Cindy did her classic runway strut for the famed photographer and his crew, channeling vibes from her legendary 1992 Pepsi ad in the second video from her Instagram carousel post. In the fourth shot, she wore the same outfit again as she leaned against a vintage style, colorful van.

In the unforgettable Super Bowl commercial, Cindy — then 26-years-old — sported a pair of daisy dukes, a white tank top and a denim vest as she opened up a can of the soda to take a sip. Back in 2018, she also recreated the commercial with her son Presley Walker Gerber — also sporting a denim ensemble.

In a caption for her latest post, Cindy revealed that she shot on Route 66 in Nevada as she shouted out David — as well as the philanthropic reason for the stunning photoshoot. “There’s not many photographers that I would agree to a 5am call time for, but @davidyarrow is one of them. I love working with David — not only is he fun and energetic but he gets me outside and in character and creates great narratives so I have fun playing dress up,” the DeKalb, Illinois native began.

“Yesterday we spent a day in the desert — watching the sunrise in Joshua Tree and ending the day on the iconic Route 66,” she added. “Thanks to the whole team for making it a great day — especially @peter.savic, @francescatolot, @allowitzstyles and @jennijacobs. Can’t wait to share the final images. And what makes it even more meaningful is that the sale of these images raises money for The American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin where my brother was treated for leukemia. Can’t think of a better way to honor him,” she also penned, referencing her late younger brother Jeffery, who died at just three years old.