Francia Raisa Reacts To Selena Gomez’s Birthday Shoutout After Alleged Feud

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez seem like they’re on very good terms! After Selena, 31, shared a birthday tribute to Francia for her 35th, fans noticed that the How I Met Your Father actress had liked the photo on Instagram, and that she had also followed Selena on the social media site!

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer shared a series of photos of her and Francia over the years with a sweet birthday message for her on Wednesday, July 26. “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Selena and Francia have had a very unique bond for a number of years. Francia donated one of her kidneys to the Only Murders in the Building star in 2017, as she has lupus. The pair seemed very close to one another, but fans speculated that the two had a bit of a falling out following Selena’s November 2022 Rolling Stone interview. “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” she said.

After the profile was released, Francia commented on an Instagram post echoing the sentiment, and she just wrote “Interesting” in a since-deleted comment, and she unfollowed Selena. Some fans screenshotted the comment, and Selena commented on a post from a fan who had shared the screengrab on TikTok. “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” she wrote.

After Selena shared the birthday tribute to Francia, a few fans left comments saying that it was putting the feud rumors to rest. “Shutting down those drama allegations with EASE,” one person wrote.

Months after the initial drama, Selena did open up about her close bond with Francia in her AppleTV+ series Dear, even showing the matching tattoo that they both got with the date of the transplant surgery. In the March docuseries, Selena said that she “will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia.”