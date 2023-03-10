Selena Gomez Calls Francia Raisa Her ‘Best Friend’ After Social Media Feud: I’m Forever In Her ‘Debt’

Selena Gomez, 30, sang her “best friend” Francia Raisa, 34, praises over five years after Francia helped save Selena’s life. In the new Apple TV+ series Dear…, Selena talked about how she’s so grateful that Francia donated her kidney to her in 2017. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer recalled how Francia got tested within three days to see if she was a match to donate her kidney to Selena, which she was.

“I will never, ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia.” – Selena Gomez talks about Francia Raisa’s kidney donation. pic.twitter.com/e5kXZWSHgq — Selena Gomez News 🎬 (@OfficialSGnews) March 10, 2023

Selena said, “It was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so, so, so lucky. I understand that that doesn’t happen for a lot of people and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it’s happened to me that way.”

The Only Murders in the Building star also said that she “will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia.” Selena added, “The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming.”

After gushing over Francia, Selena rolled up her sleeve to show off the matching tattoo she has with the fellow actress. “I got a tattoo with her actually. And it is the date we did the kidney transplant,” said Selena, who received her kidney transplant on June 19, 2017, the day that her life changed forever.

Selena and Francia have been friends for a while, but last year, it seemed like they had a falling out. The pair were at odds over Selena’s November 2022 Rolling Stone interview, where she declared that Taylor Swift is her “only friend” in Hollywood. Selena said, “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor, so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.” This appeared to upset Francia, who caught wind of Selena’s remarks on an Instagram post and commented, “Interesting.” She quickly deleted the comment, but went on to unfollow Selena from the social media site.

After a TikTok user screenshotted Francia’s comment and posted it, Selena responded with what seemed to be a dig at the How I Met Your Father actress. “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” she wrote in the comments section of the TikTok. Selena and Francia’s public drama ended there. We don’t know when her interview for the Apple TV+ show was filmed, so it’s unclear if Selena and Francia made up. It’s worth noting that Selena never mentioned Francia in her documentary My Mind & Me, which came out in November, and referenced her health struggles.