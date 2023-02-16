Selena Gomez Opens Up About Gaining Weight Due To Lupus Medication: I’m ‘Not A Model, Never Will Be’

In a recent livestream via TikTok, Selena Gomez got real about how her lupus medication can affect her weight. “[When I’m taking it, I] tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally,” she said in the livestream, which was later re-posted by a fan to Twitter. “When I’m off of it, I tend to lose weight. I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, and no one knows the real story.”

Selena Gomez goes live on TikTok to address comments about her body. She talks about her health, medication for lupus and how they affect her body. pic.twitter.com/JL3hIArShB — Selena Gomez News 🎬 (@OfficialSGnews) February 16, 2023

She also added her empathetic thoughts on self-worth and self-care through it all. “I just want people to know that you’re beautiful, and you’re wonderful,” the Only Murders In The Building actress stated. “Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s***, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they’re what helps me.”

Selena has been candid about weight, body image, and health, as she regularly shares her thoughts with fans. She’s also recently discussed how the lupus meds can make her hands shake. She clapped back at a troll who pointed out the slight trembling in the comments thread of a skincare video.

“I shake because of my medication for lupus,” she wrote under the January 5 TikTok. “Also, read my disclaimer. I ain’t no pro.” After the Golden Globes in mid-January, she again used a livestream to address body shaming trolls who criticized her appearance at the event. “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she said during the stream, captured by PopNewsDaily at the time. She looked at her sister Gracie, 9, who was her plus-one for the evening and said, “right?”

In an April 10, 2022, TikTok, she also unapologetically listed some of the foods she had indulged in. “So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she said in the video. Selena then explained why the trolls simply don’t matter. “Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b**** about it anyway,” she continued. “‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh. B****, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye.”