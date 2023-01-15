Selena Gomez Appears To Clap Back At Body Shamers After Golden Globes: ‘Enjoyed The Holidays’

Selena Gomez, 30, seemed to respond to haters and body shamers after the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The singer, who brought her adorable little sister Gracie, 9, as her date to the show, talked about her weight during a livestream from the same night. In the clip, she was sitting in a car with her younger sibling and said she was “a bit big” because of enjoying “the holidays.”

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she told her followers during the stream, which was captured by PopNewsDaily. She then turned toward Gracie and asked for her opinion, by saying, “right?” before she laughed. The talented star also played her pal Taylor Swift‘s music in the background of the stream.

Selena’s livestream comments come after trolls commented on her weight when she hit the red carpet and ceremony of the big award show. The beauty wore a gorgeous black strapless Valentino gown with puffy dark purple removable sleeve attachments. She also had her hair up in a high ponytail, wore strappy black heels, and accessorized with dangling earrings.

Selena showed up to the Globes to honor her nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category for her work in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Gracie posed for some photos with her at one point as well and wore a dress with a sparkly silver top and beige skirt. Although she didn’t end up winning, Selena and Gracie ended up being one of the most memorable duos on the red carpet.

In addition to making headlines for her red carpet photos and ceremony appearance, Selena took to her own Instagram to share moments from the fun night. She posted photos of her hanging out with pals at a restaurant, where she posed with a delicious-looking cake that said “WE LOVE YOU SELENA” on it, and her and Gracie hugging outside of the ceremony.