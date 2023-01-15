Selena Gomez Appears To Clap Back At Body Shamers After Golden Globes: ‘Enjoyed The Holidays’

Selena Gomez talked about being 'a bit big' while riding in a car with her little sister Gracie, 9, whom she brought to the event, during a livestream.

January 15, 2023 11:07AM EST
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Selena Gomez 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jan 2023
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nicola Peltz was spotted arriving together with her husband Brooklyn, BFF Selena Gomez, and Selena's young half-sister Gracie at her birthday dinner at Cecconi's Restaurant in Los Angeles. Pictured: Selena Gomez, Gracie Teefey BACKGRID USA 8 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Selena Gomez, 30, seemed to respond to haters and body shamers after the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The singer, who brought her adorable little sister Gracie, 9, as her date to the show, talked about her weight during a livestream from the same night. In the clip, she was sitting in a car with her younger sibling and said she was “a bit big” because of enjoying “the holidays.”

@popnewsdaily

She was also streaming Taylor and miley in the car 😭 #selenagomez #bodyshaming #bodypositivity #mileycyrus #taylorswift

♬ original sound – PopNewsDaily

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she told her followers during the stream, which was captured by PopNewsDaily. She then turned toward Gracie and asked for her opinion, by saying, “right?” before she laughed. The talented star also played her pal Taylor Swift‘s music in the background of the stream.

Selena’s livestream comments come after trolls commented on her weight when she hit the red carpet and ceremony of the big award show. The beauty wore a gorgeous black strapless Valentino gown with puffy dark purple removable sleeve attachments. She also had her hair up in a high ponytail, wore strappy black heels, and accessorized with dangling earrings.

Selena Gomez
Selena at the 2023 Golden Globes last week. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Selena showed up to the Globes to honor her nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category for her work in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Gracie posed for some photos with her at one point as well and wore a dress with a sparkly silver top and beige skirt. Although she didn’t end up winning, Selena and Gracie ended up being one of the most memorable duos on the red carpet.

In addition to making headlines for her red carpet photos and ceremony appearance, Selena took to her own Instagram to share moments from the fun night. She posted photos of her hanging out with pals at a restaurant, where she posed with a delicious-looking cake that said “WE LOVE YOU SELENA” on it, and her and Gracie hugging outside of the ceremony.

