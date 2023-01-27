Selena Gomez Reveals Lupus Medication Makes Her Hands Shake After She’s Mocked On TikTok

Selena Gomez, 30, took to the comments section of social media platform TikTok to explain to trolls why her hands were shaking in a recent video. “I shake because of my medication for lupus,” the Only Murders In The Building star wrote underneath a skincare post published on January 5. “Also, read my disclaimer. I ain’t no pro.” Selena’s comments appeared in the thread on Wednesday, January 25.

@selenagomez PSA I got most of these products free. I ain’t just rolling like that everywhere. Use any serum to take off make up before washing. It breaks it up nicely. Also use a sponge to wipe eyes to treat eyes delicately when removing make up. K I’m done pretending I know what I’m taking about. ♬ Never Be Me – Miley Cyrus

The January 9 video in question had Selena using various skincare products in a fresh-faced tutorial style clip. A follower had jabbed at Selena for having unsteady hands during the TikTok video. “PSA I got most of these products free,” she captioned the clip, likely referencing pricey products like La Mer featured in the post. “I ain’t just rolling like that everywhere. Use any serum to take off make up before washing. It breaks it up nicely. Also use a sponge to wipe eyes to treat eyes delicately when removing make up. K I’m done pretending I know what I’m taking about.”

The singer wore a black headband, simple necklace and hoop earrings, and basic white tank top as she applied the products, taking fans through a step-by-step skincare process. Miley Cyrus‘ hit “Never Be Me” played over the clip as Selena smoothed serum over her cheekbones to remove makeup and applied face cream.

While the troll caught Selena’s attention, a flood of her fans were there to gush over her perfect skin and kind nature. “Your absolutely beautiful flawless skin,” wrote one, while another remarked, “The kindest person ever.” Many were taken aback by the use of Miley’s song, and couldn’t resist a not-so-subtle suggestion. “Is this an Easter egg for a collaboration with Miley on her new album?” asked one, with another speculating, “Selena and Miley collab!”

The video comes amid reports that the actress is dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, 33. However, despite being seen out on a bowling date and holding hands in NYC with the DJ this month, Selena insists she’s single.