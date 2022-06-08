Selena Gomez’s Skincare Routine Includes This $8 Drugstore Product

Image Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

We love taking skincare advice from our favorite celebs, but sometimes it can break the bank. Let’s face it, we just don’t have the time or the budget for weekly facials and high-dollar products. Luckily every once in a while, our favorite celebs show us affordable and easy-to-find products and that’s exactly what Selena Gomez did in her recent TikTok.

In the short video, she showed us some affordable drugstore skin care products that she says work. One of the products Gomez displayed was the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Facial Cleanser. Coming in at just $8 it’s worth a try.

This six-ounce bottle is packed with ingredients that will boost hydration to help reveal soft, plump skin. One of the key ingredients in this lightweight cleanser is hyaluronic acid. This ingredient increases hydration and locks it in, keeping your skin moisturized, soft and plump after each cleansing session. The icky ingredients this cleanser doesn’t have is soap, oil or parabens. So it has all of the things your skin will love, without any of the things that can irritate it.

This gentle cleanser also doubles as a makeup remover. Use it to start your day in the morning when you wake up and at the end of the day when you’re getting ready for bed. The gel turns into a silky lather when mixed with water and rubbed into your face. It works to wash away makeup, oil, dirt, bacteria, sweat and anything else still clinging to your face. Plus, it won’t strip away all the moisture from your skin, so you’ll be left with a clean, yet soft complexion.

If it works for Selena Gomez, it can work for you. Try out this affordable and effective cleanser that the star loves. The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Facial Cleanser will leave your skin feeling clean, hydrated and rejuvenated, making you ready to face the day or retire for the night. At just $8 you should get a bottle (or two).