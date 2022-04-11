Watch

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Body Shamers On TikTok: ‘I’m Perfect The Way I Am’

Selena Gomez
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Selena Gomez wearing Louis Vuitton arrives at the 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States. 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States - 14 Mar 2022
Los Angeles, CA - Selena Gomez promotes 'Only Murders in the Building' in Los Angeles at the NeueHouse. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 28 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selena Gomez makes a rare public appearance at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Selen showed a little leg with a black leather mini skirt and opted to dress up the look by rocking a Prada purse.Pictured: Selena GomezBACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
News Writer

In a candid TikTok video, Selena Gomez said that she doesn’t worry about her weight, which ebbs and flows due to health issues, since ‘people bitch about it anyway.’

Don’t mess with Selena Gomez. The 29-year-old singer clapped back at body-shaming comments on TikTok, first by proudly admitting to some cheat foods she recently indulged in. “So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she said in the April 10 video.

Selena then explained that she isn’t letting the unwarranted critical comments about her weight get to her. “Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. ‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh,’ ” she said. “B**ch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye,” Selena added.

Selena has never been afraid to acknowledge, and defend, her weight struggles. She’s endured numerous health issues, including a kidney transplant and lupus, and so Selena’s weight ebbs and flows. She explained on pal Raquelle Stevens’ video podcast Giving Back Generation in Nov. 2019 that her medication causes her weight to “fluctuate.” “It depends on what’s happening in my life,” she added.

The Only Murders in the Building actress also admitted at the time that public commenting on her body “got to me big time” and “really messed me up for a bit.” However, she learned over time to block out the criticism. “I don’t care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say about it,” Selena, who recently revealed she hasn’t been on the internet in four years, said on the podcast.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Selena revealed that she’s “happier” than ever due to focusing on her mental health. She’s also helping others with Wondermind, a new mental health multimedia company that she launched with her mom Mandy Teefy and pal Daniella Pierson. “If I’m known for anything, I hope it’s simply just for the way I care about people,” Selena said.