Selena Gomez Claps Back After Francia Raisa Reacts To Her Saying Taylor Swift Is Her Only Industry Friend

Longtime friends Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa seem to have had a bit of a falling out. It all started with Selena’s Rolling Stone interview, where she commented on her celebrity friendships. “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” Selena told the mag. “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.” Francia, who is an actress, caught wind of this quote on an Instagram post and commented, “Interesting.” She quickly deleted the comment, but went on to unfollow Selena from the social media site.

Even though Francia wiped her comment from Instagram, it was still screenshot by fans who saw it before it was deleted. TikTok user @StephWithDaDeets posted a video about the situation on her page, and Selena went on to enter the chat. “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” she wrote in the comments section of the TikTok.

The drama publicly ended there, and it’s unclear if Selena and Francia talker further about the situation offline. The ladies are longtime friends, and Francia even donated a kidney to Selena in 2017. Fans were also quick to point out that Selena didn’t mention Francia in her documentary My Mind & Me, which came out on Nov. 4 and referenced her health struggles. This latest drama comes after Selena and Francia posted a TikTok video together in July.

Selena quietly had her kidney transplant during the summer of 2017 amidst her struggles with Lupus, and opened up about it on Instagram that September. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” she wrote. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. Love you so much sis.”