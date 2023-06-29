Britney Spears Is Interrupted By A Kiss From Sam Asghari In New IG Video: Watch

The 'Toxic' singer's husband made a surprise appearance in her latest video showing off an outfit to give her a quick smooch.

June 29, 2023
Sam Asghari had a cute cameo in his wife Britney Spears’ latest Instagram video, posted on Wednesday, June 28. While the popstar, 41, showed off her outfit in a series of different poses, Sam, 29, snuck in and gave her a kiss. Britney seemed like she clearly enjoyed the moment, and kept it in the clip.

In the video, Britney looked beautiful in a white dress with a simple design on it. She struck a few poses in the video series, including adjusting the skirt. The “Toxic” singer also sported a pair of sandals and in a few different clips, she wore a large, beige sun hat. While she was wearing the hat, Sam quickly dipped into the shot and gave her a peck on the lips, and then she kept showing off her look. The clip was set to “He Don’t Love Me” by Winona Oak, and she captioned the clip with a series of Union Jack emojis.

Britney and Sam have shown their love for one another quite a few times in recent weeks. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary at the beginning of June. They tied the knot back on June 9, 2022. Sam shared a video of some of their wedding footage to commemorate the anniversary. “Happy 1 year to me & my better half,” he wrote. “One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my love.”

Britney and Sam smooch on the red carpet of the premiere of ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ in 2019. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Aside from the anniversary celebrations, Brit and Sam also shared a series of sweet photos together more recently, including a shot with Sam holding his wife up while she wrapped her legs around him. A few days before, Sam revealed that he’d gotten a new buzzcut, while the couple were heading out for a vacation on a private jet together. The pair also recently took a trip to Cabo, and Britney posted a video of a bartender pouring them some delicious-looking tequila, as well as a cute photo where she gave Sam bunny ears.

