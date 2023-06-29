Britney Spears Is Interrupted By A Kiss From Sam Asghari In New IG Video: Watch

Sam Asghari had a cute cameo in his wife Britney Spears’ latest Instagram video, posted on Wednesday, June 28. While the popstar, 41, showed off her outfit in a series of different poses, Sam, 29, snuck in and gave her a kiss. Britney seemed like she clearly enjoyed the moment, and kept it in the clip.

In the video, Britney looked beautiful in a white dress with a simple design on it. She struck a few poses in the video series, including adjusting the skirt. The “Toxic” singer also sported a pair of sandals and in a few different clips, she wore a large, beige sun hat. While she was wearing the hat, Sam quickly dipped into the shot and gave her a peck on the lips, and then she kept showing off her look. The clip was set to “He Don’t Love Me” by Winona Oak, and she captioned the clip with a series of Union Jack emojis.

Britney and Sam have shown their love for one another quite a few times in recent weeks. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary at the beginning of June. They tied the knot back on June 9, 2022. Sam shared a video of some of their wedding footage to commemorate the anniversary. “Happy 1 year to me & my better half,” he wrote. “One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my love.”

Aside from the anniversary celebrations, Brit and Sam also shared a series of sweet photos together more recently, including a shot with Sam holding his wife up while she wrapped her legs around him. A few days before, Sam revealed that he’d gotten a new buzzcut, while the couple were heading out for a vacation on a private jet together. The pair also recently took a trip to Cabo, and Britney posted a video of a bartender pouring them some delicious-looking tequila, as well as a cute photo where she gave Sam bunny ears.