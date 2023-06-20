Britney Spears Smiles Over Husband Sam Asghari’s New Buzz Cut: See Sweet Selfie

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are jet set! The pop icon, 41, and her 29-year-old model-actor husband hopped on a private jet on Sunday, June 18 and took a couple of cute pics to mark the beginning of their trip. In the first pic, Sam pulled his wife into his body as they stood at the entrance to their cabin. Britney looked elated to be flying to an undisclosed destination as she smiled wide with Sam’s arms around her.

The second snapshot was a selfie taken from their seats. The “Toxic” hitmaker flashed a huge smile at the camera and held up a peace sign, while the Dollface actor looked confident — and handsome — rocking his new buzz cut. “Somebody give me a margarita right now,” Britney captioned the post alongside apple and shoe emojis. While she never revealed the location of their destination, it seemed like there were some tasty libations in Britney’s future!

Perhaps, the adorable couple jetted somewhere to honor their first wedding anniversary, which they celebrated on June 9. Sam paid tribute to Britney on their special day by sharing video clips and photos from their wedding on his Instagram Story. “Happy 1 year to me & my better half,” he wrote over the first photo from his post. Over some video clips, he added, “One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my love.” Some of the footage showed a sketch of their wedding day looks before they were brought to life, Britney being pulled in her stunning horse-drawn carriage, a closeup of their wedding bands, a clip of Sam getting emotional as they exchanged their vows, and a video of them kissing on a balcony. Too cute!

The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer and fitness guru tied the knot on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Britney’s Thousand Oaks, Calif. home in front of about 60 loved ones, including Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Donatella Versace, who designed Britney’s wedding dress.

Britney and Sam’s first anniversary fell shortly after Britney gave her ex, Kevin Federline, permission to move to Hawaii with their two children, 17-year-old Sean Preston and 16-year-old Jayden James. The decision came after Kevin’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ that he asked Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, to send over a letter of approval several times without any response. He also claimed that Britney has not seen her kids in over a year and that the singer “has no real objections to Kevin making the move.”

As fans know, Britney has shared how upset she is that she has such a strained relationship with her kids — especially after Sean did a television interview with Britain’s ITV about their relationship. Sam and Britney got pregnant in April 2022 ahead of their surprise wedding, but sadly lost the baby.