K-Fed Claps Back At Britney Spears & Insists He Isn’t Trash Talking Her To Their Sons

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, made their own decisions when it came to not seeing their mother, according to Kevin’s lawyer. The statement came following Britney’s Aug. 10 Instagram post, which has since been deleted, where she claimed that Kevin told her he would “never let them make that decision on their own.” The lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ that Britney’s sons have not seen her in five months because of “upsetting texts” they allegedly received from her, as well as because they “feel uncomfortable around her.”

In the lawyer’s statement, he insists that Kevin “never trash-talked” Britney to the boys. “Kevin believes the boys love their mom, but they’re angry at her,” Kaplan added. “They ultimately make their own decisions and they have elected not to see their mom, at least for now.” Both boys skipped Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari in June.

In Britney’s Aug. 10 Instagram rant, she claimed that Sean and Jayden were “hateful” when they did come to her house. “They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door,” she wrote.

This very public drama between Britney and her ex-husband began earlier this week when information from a sit-down interview that Kevin did with ITV surfaced online. During the interview, Kevin revealed that the teenagers are currently opting not to see their mother. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her,” he admitted. “They made the decision not to go to her wedding.” Kevin also claimed that Britney’s sexy photos and videos on Instagram are a big part of the reason that the boys have decided to distance themselves.

In response, Britney took to Instagram to slam Kevin for bringing their family drama to the public. “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” Britney wrote. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.” She also defended her Instagram content, pointing out that she’d been closely monitored for 13 years during her conservatorship and is finally free to do what she wants. “I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby!!!” she insisted.