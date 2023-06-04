Britney Spears Shares Cute Throwback Photo Of Son Sean, 17, After Giving Consent For Kids To Move To Hawaii

Britney Spears appeared to react to the news that her sons are moving to Hawaii with dad Kevin Federline after she officially gave consent. The singer, 41, took to Instagram to share a throwback paparazzi photo of her eldest son 17-year-old Sean Preston as she held him in his arms and walked through a parking lot. It’s unclear when, exactly, the photo was taken but Sean appears to be around four years old. In the image, the mother-son duo twin in light purple blouses with Britney opting for a ruffled version with long sleeves with her go-to denim shorts, and Sean rocking a plaid short sleeve also with shorts.

Her younger son, 16-year-old Jayden James, was not pictured. Britney also kept her caption short with just two rose emojis — one she frequently uses on social media.

The post comes after Britney officially gave the legal approval for her two teenage sons to relocate to Hawaii with ex-husband Kevin and his wife Victoria Prince, who is reportedly the purpose for the move as she has received a job offer “in the sports department of a local university,” per TMZ. Despite Kevin having Kevin has “100% legal custody and 100% de facto physical custody,” Britney’s approval was still needed to make the move official. The relocation is seemingly imminent as the family plans to pack up and leave California by the end of the week.

Britney did so via her lawyer Mathew Rosengart last week, with Rosengart making it clear that Sean turns 18 in September and therefore will “will no longer be a minor” as Jayden also approaches “the age of maturity.” Rosengart added that Britney “will not interfere with and consents to the relocation” to the island state, which is known to be her favorite vacation spot. The pop star has also apparently not seen her sons for over a year, per legal filings.

Although Britney didn’t push back on the request, her lawyer took the opportunity to bring up Kevin and her kids’ controversial ITV appearance last year in which he says the “Toxic” singer’s privacy was violated. “I was particularly concerned because your client previously — and appallingly — violated their privacy, while egregiously violating Britney’s privacy, by releasing a private video of Britney with her children, which was preceded by a tabloid television interview,” he wrote back to Kevin’s lawyer. In the interview, Kevin released footage of his ex-wife attempting to scold her kids.

“It was also ironic, given the statement in your April 28 letter that in addition to an employment opportunity in Hawaii for Mr. Federline’s wife, the children wanted to be ‘more sheltered from the media’s scrutiny.’ That is commendable. But your media interview did nothing to shelter them; instead, it publicized the issue in the media. [Britney is] an icon, loved and respected by millions throughout the world. [She’s a] loving and supportive mother, faithfully supporting [her kids],” Rosengart also wrote.