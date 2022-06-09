Sam Asghari Shows Off Buff Arms & Legs During Pre-Wedding Workout: Photos

Sam Asghari won’t let anything come in between him and his workouts — not even his wedding! The 28-year-old actor and model was spotted leaving the Equinox gym in Los Angeles on June 9 just hours before he was set to wed fiancé Britney Spears, 40. In the photos, which were obtained by the Daily Mail and can be seen here, Sam sported a sleeveless orange Under Armour hoodie and blue camouflage print shorts. He wore blue sneakers without laces and a pair of headphones on his head over his hoodie. The model’s arm and leg muscles looked sculpted and buff as always. He appeared to be in good spirits as he exited the gym and smiled at the paparazzi after he was done texting on his phone.

His Thursday wedding to the pop superstar came as a surprise, as it was reported for the first time the morning of the big event by TMZ. The nuptials are taking place at Britney’s gorgeous 12,464-square-foot Thousand Oaks mansion. Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested for trespassing by Ventura County police after he went Live on Instagram trying to gain access to the wedding. He told security that he was invited to the wedding by Britney herself and he even got into her house before police obtained custody of him. Video of his attempt can be seen here, via TMZ. “We responded to the property belonging to Britney Spears for a trespassing Investigation. We arrested an individual by the name of Jason Alexander, 40 years old, for a warrant that is out of state,” Ventura County Sheriff Officer Wright told HollywoodLife following the incident. “He is at our Thousand Oaks station right now and being booked.

Jason was not invited to Britney and Sam’s big day, but plenty of others were. The A-list guest list is expected to include Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez, per People. Those notably missing, though, will be Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, mother, Lynn Spears, and younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, according to the outlet. This will not surprise many, as Britney is estranged from her immediate family following the emotional court testimony she gave as she pleaded to have her controversial conservatorship terminated in 2021. Her brother, Bryan Spears, 45, is expected to attend. Additionally, Britney’s sons, Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, are not expected to be present. “Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin [Federline] and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ.

View Related Gallery Britney Spears' Sexiest Photos: See The 'Stronger' Singer's Hottest Pics Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Britney and Sam got engaged in Sept. 2021 after dating for five years. A source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Oct. 2020 that Britney was wedding planning and dreamed of turning it into everything she ever wanted. “Britney really wants a traditional romantic wedding. She wants all of their family and loved ones there and she does not care about costs because this has been her dream her whole life,” they said. “She wants bridesmaids and a beautiful gown.”

Sam sparked marriage rumors in February after calling Britney his “wife” in a Valentine’s Day 2022 Instagram post. “Women are the most powerful humans on this [planet] fellas listen up: what they don’t teach you in school is that your ability to listen and agree with your woman,” he wrote in the caption alongside a cute mirror selfie with Britney. “[Even if you don’t agree is the [key] to a happy life … What do they say? Oh… Happy wife, happy life … Happy Valentine’s Day my lioness.”