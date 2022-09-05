Britney Spears Claps Back At Jayden, 15, For ‘Undermining’ Her & Alleges Interview Was Financial

Britney Spears didn’t hold back in her latest message in response to son Jayden, 15, after his recent interview with dad Kevin Federline. The pop star, 40, suggested that her ex and younger son — who also spoke on behalf of his brother — Sean, 16 — only did so for money. “So Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with, ‘I hope she gets better, I will pray for her,'” she said in the two minute audio clip posted to Instagram on Monday, Sept. 5.

“Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom’s legal fees and her house? Do you guys want me to continue to get better so I can continue giving your dad 40 grand a month [in child support]?” she went on, before dropping a bombshell allegation. “Or is the reason you guys have decided to be hateful is that it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?” the Kentwood, LA native questioned. Her two year timeline is within reason, as Jayden turns 16 in just days — meaning his 18th birthday is two years away. Sean will turn 17 next week, also, meaning he’s now just a year shy of his 18th birthday. Child support arrangements typically end once a minor child becomes an adult, which is the age of 18 in the state of California.

In the headline making interview, Jayden revealed why he and his brother didn’t attend Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari, his feelings about her social media accounts and how he sees the future of their relationship. “I 100 percent think this can be fixed,” he said to documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak for ITV. “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again,” he added, saying “I love you” directly to her.

Britney Spears' youngest son believes his relationship with his mother can be repaired Jayden said: "I 100% think this can be fixed of course. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort… I really want to see her again." Read more here: https://t.co/JfU55ZFwar pic.twitter.com/QdYQCNfbxW — ITV News (@itvnews) September 2, 2022

Kevin also offered a reason for the interview to 60 Minutes Australia: “To set the record straight,” he said to the British TV network. “I spent the better part of my adult life turning the other cheek in response to attacks on me,” he also said. “When our children are attacked, I found the need to set the record straight to be overwhelming. I want my sons to have the closest to a normal life that they can possibly have. It will make them better people.”

In her audio clip, Britney claimed that despite having visitation rights with her sons, which included a weekly visit, they didn’t seem interested in spending time with her. “I sat in the kitchen and looked you straight in the eyes beautiful boy, and said, ‘How come I can’t see you guys anymore? I look forward to seeing you guys more, weekly,'” Britney recalled. “You and your brother left me always left me two hours early. [Sean Preston] would sleep, you would play the piano the whole time, and if I didn’t shower you guys with gifts, and have amazing food ready — it was still never good enough,” she said.

After the conversation, she claimed Jayden called his dad Kevin and she didn’t see them “again” — possibly suggesting it was the last time she saw her sons. “That one time I said, ‘I want to see you more’ you called your dad and I never saw you again,” she added. “I didn’t do anything wrong and I know I’m not perfect, but the love I’ve given you and how much I adored you in your diplomatic ways, speaking like [my dad Jamie] — self entitled, ‘This can be fixed, I’ll see her when she’s better.’ Jayden it was a miracle I even had a normal conversation when I got out of that place. But you were just like my other family, you secretly loved looking at me like something wrong with me.”

Towards the end of the recording, Britney revealed that she was simply after one thing: love and support as she battled a 13 year long conservatorship to get her basic rights and freedoms back. “I didn’t need family hiding s— in houses and whispering s— behind my back, feeling subconsciously guilty because I paid for every f—- thing in both homes. I needed unconditional love and support,” she said, ultimately ending her message with another bombshell: that she no longer believes in God. “Honestly, my dad needs to be in jail for the rest of his life. But, god would not allow that to happen to me if god existed. I don’t believe god exists because of how my family and my children have treated me. I’m an atheist ya’ll.”