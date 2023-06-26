Britney Spears Gives Herself ‘Bigger Lips’ & Shows Off Her ‘Beautiful New Look’ In Cabo With Sam Asghari

View gallery

Britney Spears, 41, shared memories from her and her husband Sam Asghari‘s trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in her latest Instagram post. The singer included photos and video clips, including one of her and the 29-year-old hunk happily walking while she playfully put “bunny ears” over his head with her hands. She also admitted she put tequila on her lips to make them “bigger,” in the caption, and said it resulted in a “beautiful new look.”

“It looked like cologne 👀😳 😂 !!!! Also look at my frozen flower 🌸 sugar drink …. I was so excited !!!!” she wrote, referring to a photo of a delicious-looking beverage. “I didn’t drink the tequila though … I put it on my lips thinking it would give me bigger lips 👄 and a better pour … Hesam said “Stop, it will just make them dry” but he was wrong … I left that place with a beautiful new look 😜 !!!”

Before Britney shared moments from her Cabo trip, she made headlines for frolicking on a beach in an orange halter bikini. She splashed in water and walked on sand, in a video she shared, and also wore a sun hat and sunglasses with her look. The beauty captioned the post with three red heel emojis.

Before that, Britney also shared moments of her and Sam posing and smiling on a private jet before their trip. The letter showed off his new buzzcut and looked thrilled to be embarking on the fun journey with his wife. They both wore sunglasses once they were in the jet and at one point, Britney held up a peace sign to the camera.

Britney and Sam just celebrated their first wedding anniversary on June 9. Although there were recent rumors that they were having trouble in their marriage after they were spotted not wearing their wedding rings at certain times, they now seem to be thriving. On the anniversary, Sam even took to social media to share a loving message to his spouse. “Happy 1 year to me & my better half,” he wrote over some video clips of the two of them. “One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my love.”