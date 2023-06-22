Britney Spears Frolics On The Beach In Orange Halter Bikini: Watch

Britney Spears loves a good bikini! The “Toxic” singer, 41, rocked an orange halter swimsuit in a new Instagram video taken on the beach. In the footage, which was shared to Britney’s account on June 21, the pop star frolicked in the sand and the water, as she flaunted her fit body in her bikini. Britney also wore a brown straw hat, a puka shell necklace, and a pair of sunglasses for her day in the sun.

Although there’s been rumors recently about the state of Britney’s well-being, she looked happy and healthy on the beach. At one point, she jokingly stuck her tongue out at the camera. The Crossroads star also laid in the sand, and held the bottom piece of her bikini, as the ocean splashed her from behind.

View Related Gallery Stars In Neon Bikinis: Photos Of Dua Lipa & More Farrah Abraham hits the beach in skimpy pink bikini showcasing her amazing bikini body in Tulum, Mexico. 11 Apr 2019 Pictured: Farrah Abraham. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA398375_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] EXCLUSIVE: Irina Shayk photographed in green bikini in ibiza whilst taking a swim with a large group of friends who were celebrating friend Riccardo Tisci's birthday at hotel resort Six Senses. 04 Aug 2022 Pictured: Irina Shayk. Photo credit: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA883852_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

You could see a man, likely Britney’s husband Sam Asghari, 29, in the reflection of her sunglasses taking the video. The footage was played to the song “Fields Of Gold” by Sting. And for whatever reason, Britney used three red heel emojis to caption her post.

Britney’s been very active on Instagram lately, and some of her posts have made headlines, like when she revealed she made up with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 32. Britney shared a video of herself dancing on a boat in front of her husband on June 20, and in her caption she claimed that she visited her younger sister on a movie set the week before, and they made up. Britney and Jamie Lynn were in a years-long feud that partially played out on social media, before they allegedly reconciled.

Since Britney’s had issues with her family, she’s really leaned on Sam a lot these past few years. Luckily, the couple seem happier than ever, and they even jetted off somewhere tropical in honor of their first wedding anniversary, which they celebrated on June 9. Sam paid tribute to Britney on their special day by sharing video clips and photos from their wedding on his Instagram Story. “Happy 1 year to me & my better half,” he wrote over the first photo from his post. Over some video clips, he added, “One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my love.”