Britney Spears Claims She Reunited With Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn After Years Of Feuding

Friendly sisters! Britney Spears, 41, shared a video of herself dancing on a boat via Instagram on Jun. 20, to claim that she and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, temporarily put their differences aside amid their ongoing feud. “It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family !!!”, the songstress captioned the post. Although Britney did not specify what set she was on, Jamie Lynn recently revealed that her new movie, Zoey 102, is set to premiere next month.

In the video, the “Toxic” singer rocked a hot pink bikini and was dancing in front of her husband, Sam Asghari, 29. Britney screamed, “Go away!” in the clip, to which the actor responded by slapping her bottom and walking away. Later in the caption, the mother-of-two explained that she and her leading man have not been on a vacation together in a year. “This is me and Hesam’s first vacation in a year !!! I’m so so blessed and l’m gonna play the queen of hearts now !!! Normally that’s Spanish right mamma !!! Should I do French from now on ??? Latin ??? Portuguese or German ??? Nahh I dunno because I don’t speak English,” Brit added in the caption.

The alleged reconciliation between Britney and her younger sister comes after their years-long feud started. Most recently, on Jan. 6, Britney took to Instagram in a since-deleted post to clap back at the 32-year-old for her comments on being the pop star’s sister growing up. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???”, Brit captioned the post at the time. “It honestly blows my mind the hardships you say you have had with having me as your sister … I’m sorry you feel that way but don’t ever poke at my broken foot in a kitchen telling me to go to the doctor because my foot infection might infect your royal children !!!”

It’s no secret that Jamie and Britney have had a strained relationship over the years, as the 41-year-old has also previously accused the Zoey 101 alum for being “complicit” during Britney’s 13-year conservatorship. “We teach her the MEANING OF MEAN and then throw her away in the end with no self rights !!!! You want me to share it on Telly ???” she added in the same post at the start of the year. “I’d rather spit in their faces and trash them on Instagram cause that’s all my family has ever been to me !!!!”

Jamie has also taken to social media in recent years to clap back at Britney and once even publicly asked to her call her. “Britney — just call me,” she wrote in a since deleted post in Jan. 2022. “I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform.” Most recently, Jamie took to Instagram on Jun. 20, hours prior to her sister’s reconciliation claims, to promote the new Zoey 102 film. “The official trailer for Zoey 102 is here! So excited for y’all to finally see this, streaming July 27 on @paramountplus #zoey102 #pca,” she captioned the clip of the trailer. Jamie has not publicly responded to Britney’s latest claims at the time of publication.