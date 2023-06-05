Britney Spears Calls Son Sean Preston, 17, Her ‘First Love’ Amid His Move To Hawaii With Brother Jayden

Britney Spears, 41, gave a loving shoutout to her oldest son, Sean Preston, 17, as he gets ready to move from California to Hawaii with his brother, Jayden James, 16, and dad Kevin Federline, in her latest emotional Instagram post. The singer shared a photo of the teen when he was younger and added a sweet caption to it. He wore a white a white button-down collared shirt and black pants and gave a slight smile to the camera.

“My first love !!!” the caption read. The post came just two days after she made headlines for sharing a photo of herself carrying Jayden when he was younger. They were walking outside as she wore a ruffled top and shorts, and he wore a plaid shirt, shorts, and a hat. She captioned the two pink tulip emojis.

Britney’s photos of her sons aren’t too surprising considering the news that they are reportedly moving away to Hawaii with their dad by the end of this summer. Page Six obtained court documents that showed the “…Baby One More Time” crooner gave permission for Kevin and his wife, Victoria Prince, to move to the island, where Victoria reportedly got a job offer, with the boys. She apparently hasn’t seen them in a year but never planned on there being a “dispute” over the decision.

Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, revealed that Sean “will no longer be a minor” when he turns 18 in September, while Jayden is also “nearing the age of maturity.” In the court filing, he also added, “To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation.”

Rosengart also clapped back at Kevin’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, for the media and interviews his client took part in over the past year. “It was also ironic, given the statement in your April 28 letter that in addition to an employment opportunity in Hawaii for Mr. Federline’s wife, the children wanted to be ‘more sheltered from the media’s scrutiny.’ That is commendable. But your media interview did nothing to shelter them; instead, it publicized the issue in the media,” he reportedly said. “[Britney is] an icon, loved and respected by millions throughout the world. [She’s a] loving and supportive mother, faithfully supporting” her kids despite being estranged from them right now.