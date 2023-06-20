Kylie Jenner Rocks Tiny Orange Bikini While Promoting Her Glossy Pink Lip Balm: Photos

Amid promoting her latest lip balms, Kylie Jenner took to her cosmetic brand's Twitter account to show off her tiny orange bikini on Jun. 20.

kylie jenner orange bikini
Image Credit: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Summer is in full swing and Kylie Jenner, 25, knows that means bikini season is here! While promoting her new tinted lip balm in the hue, “Pink Me Up At 8”, the makeup maven sizzled in a barely-there orange bikini top via Kylie Cosmetic’s Twitter account on Jun. 20. “juicy lips all summer @kyliejenner wearing our new tinted butter balm in shade PINK ME UP AT 8,” they captioned the sexy photos of Kylie.

In the carousel of photos, The Kardashians star was pictured holding her lip balm and part of her raven-hued tresses up. In the second snapshot, Kylie held up the product to her lips, as she gazed into the camera. The 25-year-old’d swimsuit appeared to have glitter embellishments and a crisscross strap tied around her neck. Kylie completed the sultry look with glittering gold eyeshadow and neon yellow nails.

Soon after the mother-of-two‘s photos landed online, many of her followers flooded the comments with their reactions to seeing Kylie promote her new products. “She is hot & so beautiful,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “She’s so fireee [sic].” Meanwhile, one of the brunette bombshell’s admirers took to Twitter to swoon over her glossy lips. “Wow yeah..I love juicy lips, you go girl,” they penned. Finally, in a separate fan re-post of the photos, one of Kylie’s fans couldn’t help but gush over the TV personality’s eyes. “Look at those eyes devour me girl,” they wrote.

Kylie Jenner rocked a red bikini for a photoshoot with SKIMS in Feb. 2021. (The Grosby Group / BACKGRID)

The former billionaire began promoting the lip balms earlier this month, however, they recently launched on Jun. 14. “my new Tinted Butter Balms coming just in time for summer. 6 buttery smooth shades with 12-hour hydration i can’t wait for these to drop 6.14 @kyliecosmetics,” Kylie captioned a carousel of photos from the photoshoot on Jun. 8. The new tinted balms come in six different shades, including one named after the brand’s founder, of course.

Kylie’s latest bikini post comes amid rumors that her ex, Travis Scott, 32, and songstress SZA, 33, are dating. After the rapper performed at several of SZA’s SOS Tour shows last week, fans quickly took to social media to speculate that their connection is more than professional. “They would make a great couple,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “Sza & Trav again? that is a steal.” Kylie, for her part, is rumored to be dating actor Timothée Chalamet.

More so, the 33-year-old’s bodyguard was spotted outside of the studio with his “Utopia” briefcase after a source told Complex on Jun. 16, that Travis and SZA are reportedly making new music together. Kylie’s ex and SZA collaborated on the song “Love Galore,” in 2017 amid the same year that he started dating Kylie. The “Sicko Mode” hitmaker and youngest Kar-Jenner sibling share two kids: Stormi, 5, and son, Aire, 1.

