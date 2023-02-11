Sting, 71, Reveals Why He ‘Doesn’t Mind’ Talking About Sex Life With Wife Trudie Styler, 69

Sting, 71, is sharing why he “doesn’t mind” talking about his sex life with his wife Trudie Styler, 69, in a new interview. The singer, who made headlines in 1990, when he said he and the beauty would have tantric sex for seven hours, talked about being so open. “I knew you were going to ask that,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald when asked about his sex life. “I don’t mind that at all – it’s very healthy.”

“We didn’t discuss sex with my parents ever,” he continued. “I’m fortunate in many, many respects, and having my health at this age is something that I don’t take for granted. I’ve lost a lot of friends that didn’t make it this far. And so I appreciate every day as it comes.”

Sting also admitted that the COVID pandemic was one of the recent things that actually helped his marriage with Trudie. “I quite enjoyed those years off – I got a chance to spend some time with my wife and be in the same place for more than one night,” he said. “It is probably the longest we’ve spent together in some time … we’re still married.”

Sting’s latest remarks about his sexual openness and closeness with Trudie comes nine years after he clarified the statements he made about their tantric sex in the 1990s, during an interview with James Lipton. “If we had seven hours, I would demonstrate. Maybe not. But there is some truth to it,” he explained at the time. “The idea of tantric sex is a spiritual act.”

“I don’t know any purer and better way of expressing a love for another individual than sharing that wonderful, I call it, ‘sacrament,'” he added. “I would stand by it. Not seven hours, but the idea. Seven hours includes movie and dinner.”

Sting and Trudie were married in 1992 and share four children together. They include Mickey, 39, Eliot, 32, Jake, 37, and Giacomo, 27. The “Fragile” crooner also shares two children, including Joseph, 46, and Fuchsia, 40, with his former wife Frances Tomelty. He once opened up about the difficulties his children have had due to his fame over the years.

“With my children there is great wealth, success — a great shadow over them — so it’s no picnic at all being my child,” he told the Daily Mail about his brood in 2014. “I discuss that with them; it’s tough for them.”