Britney Spears Claps Back At New Reports That She’s ‘Not Well’: ‘I’m Disgusted’

Britney Spears, 41, shut down the rumors going around about her mental state and insisted that she’s doing just fine. The “Criminal” singer shared a statement on Instagram May 24 and called out “sneaky” people who are “creating lies” about her. Britney appeared to be addressing the recent reports that claim she’s been having troubles since she was freed from her abusive conservatorship in Nov. 2021.

“I’m a woman who has the right to drive whenever I want to go shopping … whenever I want and I do a damn good job at acknowledging my practice in just being a good person !!!” Britney wrote in her message. “With that said I’m disgusted with the attempts of people saying I’m not well … people are hateful and I have dogs and I’m quite happy with my easy way of living. I take care of myself !!!”

Britney continued to defend herself and said she’s “learning to be myself which is awesome.” “By no means am I perfect !!!” the pop star and mother-of-two added. “Some days are better than others and I do a good job at keeping it together !!! No I don’t show myself crying and weeping on my bad days because frankly it’s none of anybody’s business !!! You all have private homes with private doors with private issues … that’s why it’s called private !!! I believe in taking my vulnerable moments to myself … Why would I ever share that with a world and media who hurt me deeply at one point in my life … No thank you !!!”

The Crossroads star noted that she has “an amazing therapist and friends whom I adore.” She told her haters to stop with their “negativity,” and randomly mentioned how Miley Cyrus smoked a blunt at the 2013 EMAs. “What would people do if I smoked a blunt after the EMAs like Cyrus who I have mad respect for ???” Britney wrote. “I honestly hope you mean people kiss my ass !!!” Britney did not mention her husband, Sam Asghari, as one of her supporters in her post.

Britney’s well-being has been a hot topic ever since she was freed from the conservatorship, mostly because of her bizarre behavior on Instagram. Britney’s husband, who she married in June 2022, recently came to her defense on Instagram, following the release of a TMZ documentary about her alleged troubled life. Sam, 29, slammed the “disgusting” false stories about his wife and told everyone that they shouldn’t “believe what you read online” about Britney.

Britney is allegedly planning to tell her story, on her terms, in her long-awaited memoir, which will reportedly be available in the fall, according to a report from Page Six. A source told the outlet that Britney’s book will be about her “triumph” and “survival.”