Stormi Webster, 4, Snuggles Auntie Kourtney Kardashian As Kylie Declares Her Sister ‘A Wife’: Photo

Kylie Jenner‘s little one, Stormi Webster, sure seems to be close with her auntie, Kourtney Kardashian! As Kylie proved on her Instagram on May 28, the four-year-old is surrounded by love from the Kar-Jenner family.

In the adorable photo with already over 4 million likes on Kylie’s official account, Kylie, Kourtney, Kendall, and Stormi all stood together in a close pose. Kylie, wearing a floral patterned gray dress, had her hand on her hip while she kissed the air near her half-sister’s face. Meanwhile, Kourtney stood in the middle with a white lace bodice while pursing her lips.

Kendall then rocked a satin rose gold dress while she and Kourtney held wine glasses in their hands. But the cutest part of the snapshot is Stormi closely hugging her aunt while looking directly into the camera. “A WIFE,” the caption read, to which Kourtney echoed in the comments.

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding Photos: See Pics From Their Italian Nuptials Portofino, ITALY - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Portofino, ITALY - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The caption referenced Kourtney’s new marriage to Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker. This is her first time as a wife, as she never chose to wed Scott Disick, the father of her three children. Kourtney and Travis had a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy, after legally marrying in Santa Barbara on May 15.

At the wedding in Italy, Stormi made an appearance at the ceremony in a purple dress and white shoes, looking like a princess with her hair pulled back. There, she happily made her way around the crowd, and was photographed standing next to her other aunt Kendall, and Kendall’s boyfriend Devin Booker.

Clearly no stranger to fun events with the family, Stormi was also seen with her father Travis Scott and Kylie at Disneyland in April. There, the toddler was dressed in vibrant colors, looking excited as ever to be there.

The outing came shortly after Kylie gave birth to her second child, a baby boy who was born in February 2022. Although the newborn’s name was originally meant to be Wolf, Kylie and Travis changed their minds shortly after, feeling as if the name did not truly suit their son. As of right now, Kylie and Travis have yet to reveal the baby’s new chosen moniker.