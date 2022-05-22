Stormi Webster, 4, Is A Purple Princess For Aunt Kourtney & Uncle Travis’ Wedding: Photo

Stormi Webster, 4, looked adorable at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s third wedding in Italy! The daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stole the show when she showed up to the ceremony in a purple and blue patterned short-sleeved dress and white shoes. She had her hair pulled back and happily mingled among her family and other guests as people gathered around the bride and groom and posed for photos.

At one point, Stormi was photographed standing next to her aunt Kendall Jenner and Kendall’s boyfriend Devin Booker. As the lovebirds held hands and showed off impressive outfits, including a long tan sleeveless dress with purple floral print for the model and a black blazer over a white button-top and black pants for the basketball player, the tot explored around and looked as comfortable as could be. She also carefully watched her step as she made her way down some outside cement steps.

As Stormi made her way around the pretty Italian location, Kylie, who looked great in a gray floral dress, stayed close to the bride and groom as well as her siblings. In addition to Kendall, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were also in attendance and by the newly married couple’s side. Kourtney and Travis’ kids also stood close by and showed off their own looks as they smiled during the romantic moments.

Kourtney and Travis’ Italy celebration is the third time they’ve said “I do.” Since getting engaged in Oct., they had a “practice” wedding at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in Apr. They exchanged vows in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator and shared cute photos on social media, but admitted they had yet to make it legal. Last week, they did make it legal when they exchanged vows at a Santa Barbara courthouse and drove off in a convertible with a “JUST MARRIED” sign on the back of it.

The new Mr. and Mrs. Barker’s marriage comes many years after they stayed close friends. They didn’t turn their friendship into more until 2020 and haven’t been shy about showing off PDA since going public with their love by early 2021. Their third wedding has reportedly been filmed for the KarJenner reality series, The Kardashians, on Hulu.