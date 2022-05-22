Scott Disick Leaves L.A. Bar Amid Ex Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding To Travis Barker: Photos

Scott Disick was spotted on a seemingly solo outing at a Hollywood area bar in Los Angeles amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding. The reality star, 38, wore a New York Yankees baseball cap and hoodie in the grainy images, which appear to be snapped outside on the evening of Saturday, May 21. The sighting comes hot off speculation that he would not be in attendance at the Kardashian-Jenner-Barker affair, set to take place in Portofino, Italy on Sunday, May 22.

While Scott has admitted it has been difficult to see Kourtney move on, he gave his stamp of approval on the relationship during a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “[Kourtney] found someone. I’m happy for her. She’s got a man that loves her, and she deserves it. Because there were so many years that I didn’t put her first,” he admitted, referencing the ups-and-downs of his own decade long romance with Kourtney.

Scott and Kourtney began dating back in 2007, and welcomed three kids through their relationship: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Amid the Talentless clothing brand CEO’s struggles with alcohol, which were largely documented on E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney ended their romantic relationship in 2016. They both went onto other romances since: Scott dated Sofia Richie for three years, as well as Amelia Hamlin, and more recently, model Rebecca Donaldson. Before linking up with Travis, Kourtney dated model Younes Bendjima.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020

The lavish ceremony was the third wedding for Kourtney and Travis. The superstar couple officially tied the knot on May 15 in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, where only Kourtney’s grandmother and Travis’s father were in attendance. They also eloped in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards on April 3 following Travis’ performance at the show. However, that wedding, which was presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator, was not deemed official, as they did not get a marriage license beforehand.

The trifecta of nuptials comes after Kourtney and Travis took their relationship from plutonic to romantic back in 2020. A year later, Travis popped the question to Kourtney on a gorgeous beach. Since then, they have been trying to add a new family member to the mix, with a recent episode of The Kardashians showing the couple in the aftermath of an unsuccessful embryo fertilization. However, they remain hopeful that they’ll be able to bring a baby of their own into the world.

The marriage is also Kourtney’s first go at tying the knot, as she never married Scott, although they dated for 10 years before breaking up in 2015. Meanwhile, Travis has been married twice before, to former model Shanna Moakler from 2004-2008 and author Melissa Kennedy from 2001–2002. The Blink-182 drummer and Shanna share son Landon, and daughter Alabama.