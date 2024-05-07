Did Kim Kardashian Try to Hide a Wardrobe Malfunction at the Met Gala? Her Sweater Explained

Kim Kardashian turned heads when she sported a silver Maison Margiela gown designed by John Galliano to the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. The dress was silver with a corset top showing off the reality star’s super slim waist, plus a skirt with metallic leave designs going down her legs, all of which perfectly matched her platinum blonde hair. Still, one piece got many fans talking online: the gray sweater that she held in place on the dress as she walked the red carpet.

Besides the metallic silver dress, Kim also had a gray sweater thrown over her shoulders. While she had it on and covering her arms for the most part, one of her shoulders was showing, and she kept holding the piece in place over her chest. The sweater did draw some criticism from fans who thought that it wasn’t a good match for the outfit, and a few people on X (formerly Twitter) speculated that she was wearing it to cover up a wardrobe malfunction.

Despite the fan speculation, Kim explained that she did have a reason for including the gray sweater in her look for the evening. The dress code for the evening was “The Garden of Time,” which is part of why there were so many flowery and leafy-inspired outfits for the night. The Kardashians star explained that she was inspired by “the wildest night of [her] life in a garden,” and what happened afterward. “I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on and had to get to work. And my hair is all messed up,” she told Vogue.

Besides the red carpet, Kim shared a few more photos of the look on her Instagram. In the comments, tons of fans, famous friends, and family members complimented the SKIMS founder’s stunning looks. “That dress is INSANE. WOW,” one person wrote.