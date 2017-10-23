Rihanna Trolls Herself For Being ‘Crazy’ In Relationships With Hilarious New Meme

So relatable! Rihanna kept it refreshingly real with her fans by making a hilarious confession on Oct. 22, where she trolled herself for getting a little ‘crazy’ in the relationship department. See the sizzling photo and message that’s causing a stir!

As if we needed another reason to love Rihanna. The Barbadian beauty, 29, always oozes self-confidence and she wasn’t afraid to keep it 100 with her followers on Oct. 22. She shared a sexy photo of herself cracking up while dressed to the nines, alongside an oh-so relatable caption. “When you hang up on em, then call right back. #firstofallimcrazy #secondofalliwasntdone,” RiRi wrote, trolling herself to the fullest. (She’s referencing the popular “First of All” memes sweeping the internet). Fans were living for Rihanna’s hilarious confession and many were having a total field day in the comment section! “This caption tho😂😩 and this is why I love riri,” one person chimed in, while another added: “The hashtags though ♥️😂👑.” Could she be referring to her dynamic with Hassan Jameel?! Click to see pics of Rihanna with her ex, Chris Brown, here.

Rihanna and Hassan were last spotted together while grabbing a bite to eat at Park Chinois Chinese restaurant in Mayfair on Sept. 29. The lovebirds clearly wanted to go incognito, since they stepped out around 2 A.M. for a romantic dinner date and left the restaurant separately. Fans started catching wind of Rihanna’s feelings for Hassan, when the two were spotted passionately making out in Spain on June 27 and they’ve continued to fuel romance rumors ever since. The two appeared to be head over heels about each other while packing on the PDA in a private pool! Rihanna and the hunky Saudi billionaire were also photographed taking a walk on the streets of Ibiza.

Rihanna seems to be enjoying her new romance as her career continues to sky-rocket. The singer was looking for something very different this time around, especially after her past relationship with Chris Brown, 28. “Hassan is a very private person, especially when it comes to his love life,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t want to bring any shame to his family by having his every move splashed all over the tabloids, and being the subject of any public dramas. Hassan’s fortune provides him the luxury of living a rock star life and it also allows him to pay for a huge security detail, which he uses to maintain his privacy.”

