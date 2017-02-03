Drake’s Old Flame India Love Shares Nude Pics On Instagram & The Internet Explodes

Image Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! Drake’s old flame India Love recently took to Instagram to share some racy pics, and she left very little to the imagination. The internet still can’t get over these raunchy photos! See them for yourself here.

Whoa! In honor of her 21st birthday, reality star and social media maven India Love shared a series of nude pics on Instagram on Feb. 3, that may have outdone Kim Kardashian’s, 36, naked selfies! Although the pics definitely fall under the NSFW category, the star supposedly posted them to promote self confidence.

India posted three black and white images of her lying naked on a bed. Each of the frames appeared to capture her curves, flaunting both her bare butt and nipples. OMG! In the first pic, in which India was seen sprawled out on the bed, she left a caption explaining her racy shoot. “How I came into this world: It wasn’t easy embracing big ass boobs at a young age while everyone around me wasn’t even developed yet,” she wrote. “I’ve always been so hard on myself for not having hips, or enough ass just because of the picture this generation paints of us Women.”

India, who’s been romantically connected to Drake, 30, and Soulja Boy, 26, concluded her lengthy caption by promoting self-love. “I’m now so proud to say that everything I’m not, Made me everything I am. I love me, with all of me,” she continued. “Being a Bold Confident Woman speaks Volumes in my life & it keeps my crown on straight & tight. #sorrynotsorry if this posts offends you. I can only be ME. Forever.”

Naturally, Twitter reacted as it normally does when a celeb posts their nude pics online. Many people blasted the reality star, saying that she was seeking attention. “India love must heard Beyoncé had the most likes in IG history , and decided to post butt naked,” one person said. “Im sick of seeing India Love naked,” another fan chimed in.

India’s message was definitely powerful, but the photo shoot is still pretty shocking nonetheless. The 21-year-old previously made headlines after a sex tape was leaked of her and an unknown male in Dec. 2016. She didn’t publicly speak on the tape, but briefly deleted her social media sites at the time. Nevertheless, like every one else, India deserves to feel comfortable in her skin, clothed or not!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of India’s nude photos?

